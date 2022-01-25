Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday and Thursday: DeChambeau, Fowler, Johnson, Koepka, Matsuyama, Rahm, Spieth, Thomas on PGA TOUR LIVE at Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif.

PGA TOUR stars in Marquee and Featured Groups on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 27

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Saturday, Jan. 29

Exclusively on ESPN+; Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will showcase many of the TOUR’s biggest stars in Marquee and Featured groups this week at the Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. Live coverage begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, with a Featured Group that includes reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, former world No. 1 player Jason Day and PGA TOUR winner Joaquin Niemann. A second Featured Group with current world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2021 THE PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters and 2016 U.S. Open champion, starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. Two separate streams, each covering a Featured Hole at Torrey Pines – the par 3 No. 3 and par 3 No. 11 – will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will move its four streams to a Main Feed covering action from around the entire course; a Marquee Group continuing coverage of Rahm, Thomas and Johnson; and a Featured Groups feed combining coverage of Matsuyama, Niemann and Day, and 45-time PGA TOUR winner and San Diego native Phil Mickelson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and six-time TOUR winner Marc Leishman. A Featured Holes feed will showcase all four par 3 holes at Torrey Pines: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.

On Thursday, Main Feed coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET, with a Featured Groups feed following last week’s The American Express champion Hudson Swafford, two-time TOUR champion Tony Finau and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, as well as a group with three-time TOUR winner Max Homa, four-time TOUR champion Daniel Berger and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, the Marquee Group feed will cover three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, playing with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time TOUR winner Rickie Fowler. The Featured Holes stream will again show the par 3 Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET.

At 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds that will each continue to follow Homa, Berger and Koepka, and Spieth, DeChambeau and Fowler. Also, two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 No. 11 and par 3 No. 16.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Friday and Saturday to be determined when post-cut pairings are announced.

Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, Jan. 26 12 p.m. Featured Group 1 Hideki Matsuyama / Joaquin Niemann / Jason Day 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 3 Par 3 | No. 11 1:30 p.m. Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Justin Thomas / Dustin Johnson 4:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Justin Thomas / Dustin Johnson Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Joaquin Niemann / Jason Day Phil Mickelson / Patrick Reed / Marc Leishman Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16 Thursday, Jan. 27 12 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Hudson Swafford / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele Max Homa / Daniel Berger / Brooks Koepka 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Bryson DeChambeau / Rickie Fowler 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Max Homa / Daniel Berger / Brooks Koepka Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Bryson DeChambeau / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 11 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###