Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four Concurrent Streams Covering The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Four feeds on all four days of a PGA TOUR event for first time ever

Includes Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Holes, Featured Groups

Coverage begins Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Exclusively on ESPN+; Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

For the first time ever, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will provide golf fans with four unique, simultaneous streams covering a Marquee Group, Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and a Main Feed at The American Express, beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, from PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Live coverage begins with a Main Feed starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage starts at 12:15 p.m. ET, and the Marquee Group feed begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. All coverage concludes at 7 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s slate to be determined when final day pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Feature Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

Thursday’s Marquee Group includes 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Matthew Wolff, who won the 2019 Haskins Award as the most outstanding collegiate golfer at Oklahoma State. The Featured Group stream is highlighted by 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker and three-time TOUR winner Charles Howell III.

Friday’s Marquee Group features a pair of former world No. 1 players with double-digit TOUR championships and a major title in Jason Day (12 TOUR wins, 2012 PGA Championship) and Justin Rose (10 TOUR wins, 2013 U.S. Open). The Featured Groups on Friday include Russell Henley, who came in 2nd in a playoff at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, and four-time TOUR winner Chris Kirk.

Featured Hole coverage on Thursday and Friday on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West includes the par-3 4th, par-3 13th, par-5 16th, and the signature island green 17th, statistically one of the most difficult holes on the PGA TOUR.

The American Express field also includes current world No. 1 player Jon Rahm, 45-time TOUR winner Phil Mickelson, reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time TOUR champion Tony Finau, and defending American Express champion Si Woo Kim, all of whom may be part of Main Feed coverage on secondary courses at PGA West on Thursday and Friday.

The American Express | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Jan. 20 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Groups Jimmy Walker | Patton Kizzire Charles Howell III | Talor Gooch 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Par-3 4th | Par-3 13th | Par-5 16th | Par-3 17th 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Matthew Wolff | Gary Woodland Friday, Jan. 21 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:45 p.m. Featured Groups Russell Henley | Chris Kirk Sungjae Im | Abraham Ancer 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Par-3 4th | Par-3 13th | Par-5 16th | Par-3 17th 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jason Day | Justin Rose

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

