Media Alert: PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Streaming Exclusive Featured Group and Featured Hole Coverage at Sony Open in Hawaii

First full-field PGA TOUR event of the year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu

Featured Groups include record-setting Sentry TOC winner Cameron Smith, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Sony Open in Hawaii defending champion Kevin Na

Coverage begins Thursday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m. ET

Exclusively on ESPN+; Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week will stream Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the TOUR’s first full-field event of year, from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Live coverage starts Thursday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m. ET, with two Featured Groups covered concurrently, followed by combined Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow the same schedule on Friday, with weekend coverage to be determined when Saturday and Sunday pairings are announced.

Featured Groups on Thursday and Friday are highlighted by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, former U.S. Open and Players Championship winner Webb Simpson, defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion Kevin Na, and Cameron Smith, the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii winner, who won last weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Maui, with a TOUR record 34 under par. The Featured Hole on Thursday and Friday will be Waialae Country Club’s unique 16th, a par 4 with a sharp dogleg left and four palm trees in the shape a Waialae “W” behind the green.

Sony Open in Hawaii | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Time Coverage Thursday, Jan. 13 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Featured Groups Abraham Ancer | Harris English | Billy Horschel Hideki Matsuyama | Kevin Kisner| Webb Simpson 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET Featured Group Cameron Smith | Talor Gooch | Kevin Na Featured Hole 16th Hole | Par 4 Friday, Jan. 14 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Featured Groups Sungjae Im | Marc Leishman | Matt Jones Cameron Smith | Talor Gooch | Kevin Na 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama | Kevin Kisner | Webb Simpson Featured Hole 16th Hole | Par 4

Weekend schedule pending Saturday and Sunday pairings.

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is covering both Hawaii events this month – last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii – for the first time. The complete four feed PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ offering will begin at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., on Jan. 20-23.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

