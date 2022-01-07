Monday Night Football: Saturday Doubleheader to Kick Off NFL’s Week 18 Season Finale: Chiefs at Broncos and Cowboys at Eagles on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Kansas City Playing for Opportunity at AFC No. 1 Seed; Dallas Seeks Improved Playoff Position

NFL Countdown: Special Edition on Saturday; Sunday NFL Countdown Sets the Table for Last Day of Regular Season

Weekend Part of ESPN’s Big Football Weekend including College Football Playoff National Championship

ESPN is set to surround NFL’s Week 18 Season Finale weekend, highlighted by the debut of Monday Night Football: Saturday Doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 8, available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:15 p.m. ET) is followed by Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8 p.m.), as the Chiefs, with a victory, will have an opportunity at the AFC’s No.1 seed, and the Cowboys, also with a win, can improve their playoff position. The Saturday on-the-field action will be surrounded by ESPN’s NFL Countdown studio coverage, including on-site in Denver, as a prelude to the network’s regular Sunday NFL programming.

The voices of Monday Night Football – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will be inside Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC matchup, while ESPN’s most-seasoned football broadcast booth and top college football tandem – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – will be at Empower Field at Mile High for the AFC showdown. Laura Rutledge will be the reporter with Fowler and Herbstreit, the NFL Live host’s fourth NFL game assignment. Parry, ESPN’s NFL Officiating Expert, will also work the AFC West matchup.

Fowler and Herbstreit, who have announced games as a pair since 2014 and worked together for more than 25 years, will also call the College Football Playoff National Championship two days later (Monday, Jan. 10). For the Monday Night Football team, the NFL’s Monday night Super Wild Card game (Monday, Jan. 17) will be their next assignment.

NFL Countdown: Special Edition Live from Denver and Seaport Studios

NFL Countdown: Special Edition (3 p.m. on ESPN and ABC) will begin MNF: Doubleheader Saturday, with a special split-location setup. Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, and Rex Ryan, along with Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, will be in ESPN’s Seaport Studios, with Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Steve Young in Denver. During the program, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits down with former teammate and current ESPN analyst Alex Smith, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts does the same with Young.

Sunday NFL Countdown Sets the Table for Sunday’s Action

Ponder and the Sunday NFL Countdown team return to jump start NFL Season Finale Sunday (Jan. 9) at 10 a.m. on ESPN, as the season-long Sunday pregame show highlights all the playoff scenarios and storylines heading into the day’s slate. In addition to NFL Playoff and impending offseason conversations, the show will examine Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens, as the two teams end the regular season against each other. Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is among the legendary voices that will be heard.

After the Sunday action, NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and McFarland will recap the day on Sunday evening, live on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m., and available on demand shortly after. Leading into Week 18, NFL Matchup with Sal Paolantonio, Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen will breakdown the matchups, airing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN after originally available at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and 6:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

