National Hockey League Games Continue on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week, Return to ESPN on Thursday, Jan. 6

Tuesday, January 4: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+ and Hulu

Thursday, January 6: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+ and Hulu and Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 27 games this week

Tuesday’s Wild vs. Bruins game available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) on ESPN+ and Hulu continues this week with two exclusive games – one on tonight, January 4 and one on Thursday, January 6 – before the action returns to ESPN on Thursday, Januar 6. In addition, 27 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week. *

Tonight’s ESPN+ and Hulu-exclusive game features the Colorado Avalanche (18-8-2) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at 8:30 p.m. ET, where Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play commentary with Kevin Weekes as analyst and Emily Kaplan between the glass as a reporter. Studio coverage will be handled by Arda Öcal with analyst Ryan Callahan.

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, John Buccigross will call play-by-play with analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan, when the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5) visit their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6). Also at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, National Hockey League returns to ESPN on linear television with the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2) taking on the Boston Bruins (16-10-2) at TD Garden in Boston, where Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with Brian Boucher as analyst and AJ Mleczko as reporter. Studio coverage for both games on Thursday will be hosted by Linda Cohn with Mark Messier as analyst.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+, Hulu and ESPN this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Jan. 4 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan Thursday Jan. 6 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Linda Cohn, Mark Messier 7 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: AJ Mleczko Studio: Linda Cohn, Mark Messier

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks game will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ and Thursday night’s Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins game at 7 p.m. will also air on ESPN Deportes.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 27 out-of-market games this week, including Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers (18-13-2) up against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs (21-8-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET available across the U.S. without blackouts. On Thursday, ESPN+ will air the New York Rangers (22-8-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) – both at the top of their respective divisions – at 10 p.m. ET following the earlier exclusive matchups on ESPN and ESPN+ and Hulu.

On Saturday, Marc Andre-Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) returns to face his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1), at 10 p.m. ET. Andre-Fleury was the Knight’s goalie when they became a franchise.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

With John Buccigross in Philadelphia, this week’s edition of The Point will be hosted by Arda Öcal and will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, January 6, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. Arda Öcal will host the show on both Tuesday and Thursday, with Ryan Callahan adding analysis on Tuesday along with interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

