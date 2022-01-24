National Hockey League Games Continue on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week

Tuesday, January 25: Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken

Thursday, January 27: Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders

Out-of-market games stream exclusively on ESPN+ all season – 48 games this week

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

The National Hockey League (NHL) continues on ESPN+ and Hulu this week with three exclusive games – two on Tuesday, January 25 and one on Thursday, January 27. In addition, 48 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week. ESPN+ is the streaming home to more than 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season.*

Tuesday’s first game features the Dallas Stars (20-16-2) visiting the New Jersey Devils (15-20-5) at 7 p.m. ET, with Bob Wischusen handling play-by-play commentary, Kevin Weekes joining as analyst. Next up, the Nashville Predators (26-14-3) visit the Seattle Kraken (13-24-4) at Climate Pledge Arena starting at 10 p.m. ET. Leah Hextall will handle play-by-play with Dominic Moore as analyst and Linda Cohn reporting. Studio coverage for both games will be hosted by John Buccigross and analyst Ryan Callahan.

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, John Buccigross will call play-by-play with analyst AJ Mleczko and Emily Kaplan reporting from rinkside, when the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5) take on the New York Islanders (14-14-6). Studio coverage will be hosted by Arda Öcal with Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella as analysts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Jan. 25 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore Reporter: Linda Cohn Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan Thursday Jan. 27 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 48 out-of-market games this week, beginning tonight when the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5) visit the New York Rangers (27-11-4) at 7 p.m. ET and the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7) take on the Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3) at 9 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, Phil Kessel and the Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5). Kessel won two Stanley Cups while playing for Pittsburgh, who are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Later on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers (19-16-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-19-4) game will be available across the U.S. without blackouts.

Thursday night, the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) take on the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (28-9-5) at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Nashville Predators (26-14-3) take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (19-16-2) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Finally, on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, Jordan Eberle makes his return to Long Island when the Seattle Kraken (13-24-4) take on the New York Islanders (14-14-6) at UBS Arena.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

This week, The Point will air with host John Buccigross on Thursday, January 27 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538