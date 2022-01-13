SEC Network’s TrueSouth Makes Its Way to the Mississippi River in a Special Bonus Episode, Sunday, Jan. 16

On Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood concludes its fourth season with a special fifth episode that takes viewers on a Mississippi River road trip. This SEC Network series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

Episode Summary

Eat where we eat. Drink where we drink. Ride shotgun on the TrueSouth bus, and get ready to make some edits to your bucket list. A gift from our crew to our viewers, this episode is a behind-the-scenes romp up and out of Henderson, La., through New Orleans, following the Mississippi River to Greenville, Miss., and, finally, Memphis, Tenn.

We begin at Turtles Bar on the Atchafalaya levee. In New Orleans at Dooky Chase’s, the 80-year-old Creole restaurant, we eat gumbo and sip old fashioneds. We drink beer at Snake and Jakes Christmas Club Lounge, the diviest dive bar in the city. Before our crew leaves for the drive north, we buy wine and snacks at Keife and Company. Following the river, we cross into Mississippi. At Doe’s Eat Place in Greenville, we indulge our crew with porterhouses and a well-earned night off. Our epic road trip ends on Summer Avenue in Memphis, Tenn., with a quick stop at La Guadalupana for chilaquiles. And, just down the street, biscuits at Bryant’s Breakfast with hip hop legends 8Ball and MJG.

Music is forever important to our shows. For episode 17, we sampled, among others, the City Champs out of Memphis, a soulful jazz trio that reimagines Stax-era sounds. The TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

Season Summary

Season four of TrueSouth began in Scott, La., the buckle on the Boudin Belt that stretches across Cajun Country. Episode two of the show floated to Lake Village, Ark., just across the Mississippi River, where Santa “Cowboy” Lee cooks fat T-bones at a pizza restaurant, and Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales and Pies bakes half-pecan and half-sweet potato pies that are worth a three-hour drive. For episode three, we floated into Mobile Bay, Ala., for breakfast cocktails at a beach bar and fish and grits and second chances at a steamtable restaurant. We drove north to St. Louis, Mo. for episode four, where we developed a unified sandwich theory of the city, dependent on wave after wave of immigrants.

Advance press screeners of TrueSouth: Season Four, Episode Five are available upon request: [email protected]

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fourth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Scott, La., Lake Village, Ark., Mobile Bay, Ala., St. Louis, Mo., and Greenville, Miss. Seasons 1-3 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.