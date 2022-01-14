UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze January 15 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Prelims Exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

The UFC kicks off 2022 with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Jan. 15. ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and ESPN+ will exclusively stream the prelims at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Kattar vs. Chikadze on ESPN2 Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The first UFC main event of the year features a top-10 showdown between two exciting featherweights looking to move closer to the title with a win, when No. 5 Calvin Kattar (22-5) takes on No. 8 Giga Chikadze (14-2). Kattar was rising in the ranks until last January when he suffered a five-round decision loss to former champion Max Holloway. Chikadze is currently one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders, with nine consecutive wins in a row, the last seven of which have come in the UFC.

The co-main pits Jake Collier (12-6) vs. Chase Sherman (15-8), a pair of American heavyweights. After nearly a three-year layoff from 2017 to 2020, Collier moved up to heavyweight and has won one of his three bouts. The 33-year-old Missouri native is a tough out and has looked better each time out following his extended hiatus Sherman also re-emerged in the UFC in 2020, posting a victory over Ike Villanueva before dropping consecutive decisions to Andrei Arlovski and Parker Porter in 2021. The 32-year-old from Mississippi is a good athlete with more fluidity than many of his heavyweight counterparts. Twelve of his 15 wins ended in the first round.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will serve as reporter.

ESPN.com

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze — how to watch and stream, plus full analysis

Thursday: Expert Picks for Kattar vs. Chikadze

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 1/14 5:30 UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Kattar vs. Chikadze ESPN2 6:05 UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by DraftKings: Kattar vs. Chikadze ESPN+ Sat., 1/15 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Kattar vs. Chikadze (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Kattar vs. Chikadze ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ (simulcast) 7 p.m. Main Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze Co-Main Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman Undercard Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin Undercard Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia Undercard Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borschev Undercard Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito ESPN+ 5 p.m. Feature Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes Undercard Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Undercard Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom Undercard TJ Brown vs. Charles Rosa

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

–30–