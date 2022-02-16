10 for 10: PGA TOUR LIVE to Showcase Top 10 World Ranked Players at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Top 10 ranked players highlight Marquee and Featured Groups on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18

Includes current world No. 1 Jon Rahm, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay

Plus major championship winners Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

Recent TOUR winners Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ, and defending Genesis Invitational champion Max Homa

Featured Holes coverage includes Riviera’s iconic, drivable par-4 No. 10

Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, Feb. 20

This week’s four-stream coverage of The Genesis Invitational on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include Marquee and Featured group feeds following the top 10 players in the current world golf rankings, as well as recent TOUR winners and major champions. Coverage from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., begins tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET, with a Main Feed covering the entire tournament field, and Featured Holes coverage showcasing Riviera’s par-3 Nos. 4, 14 and 16, and the iconic par-4 10th, a drivable, risk-reward hole considered one of the best short par-4’s in all of golf. A Marquee Group feed will start at 10:15 a.m. ET, followed by Featured Groups at 10:30 a.m. ET.

THURSDAY | February 17

Main Feed and Featured Holes coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – Current world No. 1 ranked player, 2021 U.S. Open champion, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Scottie Scheffler – No. 9 world ranking, won last week’s WM Phoenix Open for first career TOUR victory, 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 10:30 a.m. ET

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 7 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner, most recent victory at 2021 3M Open

Justin Thomas – No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, two-time PGA TOUR leading money winner

Sam Burns – Two-time TOUR winner

Cameron Smith – Four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par to take victory by one stroke over Rahm

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay – No. 3 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Brooks Koepka – Four-time major champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR leading money winner

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 5 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 10 world ranking, current FedExCup standings leader, eight-time TOUR champion, won this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii

FRIDAY | February 18

Main Feed and Featured Holes coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10:15 a.m. ET

McIlroy, Hovland, Matsuyama

Featured Groups | 10:30 a.m. ET

Dustin Johnson – No. 6 world ranking, 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Max Homa – Defending Genesis Invitational champion, earned his third TOUR victory at the Fortinet Championship earlier this season

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Cantlay, Koepka, Reed

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Morikawa, Schauffele, Champ

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Rahm, Spieth, Scheffler

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Genesis Invitational | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Feb. 17 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 14, 16 Par 4 | No. 10 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Xander Schauffele / Cameron Champ Justin Thomas / Sam Burns / Cameron Smith 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Cantlay / Brooks Koepka / Patrick Reed Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Hideki Matsuyama Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 4 | No. 10 Friday, Feb. 18 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 14, 16 Par 4 | No. 10 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Hideki Matsuyama 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Dustin Johnson / Max Homa / Adam Scott Patrick Cantlay / Brooks Koepka / Patrick Reed 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Collin Morikawa / Xander Schauffele / Cameron Champ Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Scottie Scheffler Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 4 | No. 10

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

