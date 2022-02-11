ACC Network Platforms Will Carry More Than 70 Hours of Live ACC Winter Championship Coverage
- ACC Swimming and Diving, Fencing, Indoor Track & Field and Wrestling Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX
- ACC Wrestling Championship finals featured on ACCN Sunday, March 6
- Championship re-airs on ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 70 hours of live ACC Winter Championships live across the network’s platforms through early March.
Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in seven events – men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling live on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App.
Additionally, the network will also re-air the event finals from the Swimming and Diving, Fencing and Track and Field Championships the day following the events. See the grid below for details.
ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of all seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships February 15-19 at the McCauley Aquatic Center. Coverage of the championship starts at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and at 10 a.m. each of the remaining days of the championship. The finals will commence at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and at 6 p.m. Feb. 16-19.
The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by Duke, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27, with the men’s and women’s individual championships on Saturday at noon. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. The men’s and women’s team finals follow on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Virginia Tech begins Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Day two action starts at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25 and wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 6 at the Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN from 7-9 p.m. that same day.
Commentator assignments are included in the schedule grid below.
ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Network
|Tue, Feb. 15
|11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Finals: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1
Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman
|ACCNX
|Wed, Feb. 16
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2
Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman
|ACCNX
|Thu, Feb. 17
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3
Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman
|ACCNX
|Fri, Feb. 18
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Finals: 6 – 9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4
Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb. 19
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3:30 – 5 p.m.
Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5
Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman
|ACCNX
ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Re-Airs
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Network
|Wed, Feb. 16
|5 – 8 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Finals
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 17
|12 – 3:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 Finals
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 18
|11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Finals
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|8 – 11 a.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 Finals
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 20
|8:30 a.m. – noon
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Finals
|ACCN
ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships
|Date
|Time ET
|Event
|Network
|Thu, Feb. 24
|5 – 7 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 1 (tape delay)
Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George
|ACCNX
|Fri, Feb. 25
|1:30 – 8 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 2
Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb. 26
|1 – 6 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3
Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George
|ACCNX
|Sun, Feb. 27
|7 a.m. / 8 a.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Finals Re-Air
|ACCN
ACC Fencing Championships
|Date
|Time ET
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Feb. 26
|12 – 2 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Semifinals and Finals
Tony Simeone, David Willette
|ACCNX
|6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Semifinals and Finals
Tony Simeone, David Willette
|ACCNX
|Sun, Feb. 27
|9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals
Tony Simeone, David Willette
|ACCNX
|1 – 4 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals
Tony Simeone, David Willette
|ACCNX
|8 – 9:30 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Finals Re-Air
|ACCN
|9:30 – 11 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Finals Re-Air
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 28
|1 – 4 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals Re-Air
|ACCN
|Tue, March 1
|1 – 4 p.m.
|ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals Re-Air
|ACCN
ACC Wrestling Championship
|Date
|Time ET
|Event
|Network
|Sun, March 6
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1
|ACCNX
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship Finals
Shawn Kenney, Rock Harrison
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.