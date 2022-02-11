ACC Network Platforms Will Carry More Than 70 Hours of Live ACC Winter Championship Coverage

ACC Swimming and Diving, Fencing, Indoor Track & Field and Wrestling Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship finals featured on ACCN Sunday, March 6

Championship re-airs on ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 70 hours of live ACC Winter Championships live across the network’s platforms through early March.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in seven events – men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling live on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App.

Additionally, the network will also re-air the event finals from the Swimming and Diving, Fencing and Track and Field Championships the day following the events. See the grid below for details.

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of all seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships February 15-19 at the McCauley Aquatic Center. Coverage of the championship starts at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and at 10 a.m. each of the remaining days of the championship. The finals will commence at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and at 6 p.m. Feb. 16-19.

The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by Duke, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27, with the men’s and women’s individual championships on Saturday at noon. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. The men’s and women’s team finals follow on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Virginia Tech begins Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Day two action starts at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25 and wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 6 at the Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN from 7-9 p.m. that same day.

Commentator assignments are included in the schedule grid below.

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Date Time Event Network Tue, Feb. 15 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Finals: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman ACCNX Wed, Feb. 16 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman ACCNX Thu, Feb. 17 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman ACCNX Fri, Feb. 18 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Finals: 6 – 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman ACCNX Sat, Feb. 19 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Finals: 6 – 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Finals: Dave Leo, Brooke Bennett, Jason Bauman ACCNX

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Re-Airs

Date Time Event Network Wed, Feb. 16 5 – 8 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Finals ACCN Thu, Feb. 17 12 – 3:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 Finals ACCN Fri, Feb. 18 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Finals ACCN Sat, Feb. 19 8 – 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 Finals ACCN Sun, Feb. 20 8:30 a.m. – noon ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Finals ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Thu, Feb. 24 5 – 7 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 1 (tape delay) Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George ACCNX Fri, Feb. 25 1:30 – 8 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 2 Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George ACCNX Sat, Feb. 26 1 – 6 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Katie George ACCNX Sun, Feb. 27 7 a.m. / 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Finals Re-Air ACCN

ACC Fencing Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Sat, Feb. 26 12 – 2 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Semifinals and Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Semifinals and Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX Sun, Feb. 27 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX 1 – 4 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX 8 – 9:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Finals Re-Air ACCN 9:30 – 11 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Finals Re-Air ACCN Mon, Feb. 28 1 – 4 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals Re-Air ACCN Tue, March 1 1 – 4 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals Re-Air ACCN

ACC Wrestling Championship

Date Time ET Event Network Sun, March 6 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1 ACCNX 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2 ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Finals Shawn Kenney, Rock Harrison ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.