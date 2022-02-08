America’s Caddie Exclusively on ESPN+: New Episode Previews WM Phoenix Open, Featuring Suns’ Chris Paul, Coyotes’ Legend Shane Doan; Debuts Wednesday Feb. 9

Episode 2, Season 3 includes NBA all-star Chris Paul, TOUR winner Joel Dahmen, Coyotes’ Shane Doan

Previews WM Phoenix Open starting Thursday, Feb. 10 on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie premiering Wednesday, Feb. 9, exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews this week’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, taking fans “inside the ropes” to learn how the PGA TOUR event became known as the “People’s Open” and how an unbelievable hole-in-one by Tiger Woods in 1997 sparked the transformation of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale into one of the most unique fan experiences in all of golf.

Collins also plays the par-3 16th with Phoenix Suns all-star point guard and avid golfer Chris Paul, tests his club making skills with PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen, and takes to the NHL ice in full goalie pads as he tries to stop Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan.

Video Excerpts: America’s Caddie at the WM Phoenix Open

Chris Paul and Michael Collins square off in a duel on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale

Collins hits the ice in full goalie pads to stop slapshots from Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan

Collins has a club making contest with PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen

Exclusive coverage of the WM Phoenix Open from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona begins Thursday, Feb. 10, on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars, as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style road show hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins.

Season 3 of America’s Caddie will include eight episodes previewing the biggest events of the year in professional golf, including THE PLAYERS Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship, Scottish Open, TOUR Championship, and more.

In addition top PGA TOUR champions including current world No. 1 player Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and all-time golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, America’s Caddie has featured stars from the sports and entertainment world, like Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, comedian Bill Murray, Grammy Award winner Macklemore, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and more. The series also introduces fans to the people behind the scenes at golf’s major events.

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

