ESPN Continues Celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season with New NBA 75: Connected Series Pairing Current NBA Stars with Legends

ESPN’s ongoing celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season continues with NBA 75: Connected, a new series that pairs current NBA stars with legends and features in-depth conversations about how the game of basketball has evolved and redefined itself across decades.

Directed by Rudy Crew (The Announcement), the five-episode series debuts with back-to-back episodes on Friday, February 11, at 7 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Episode 1 of NBA 75: Connected pairs point guards – Atlanta Hawks phenom Trae Young and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. In the episode, the two tenacious point guards discuss their respective eras.

The second episode of NBA 75: Connected immediately follows at 7:30 p.m. and features a conversation between six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton. The two superstar guards each rose from Oakland, Calif. to the top of the NBA, playing for teams in the Pacific Northwest.

The series will continue with episodes in March and April. All NBA on ESPN content is also available on the ESPN App.

Watch the NBA 75: Connected trailer here.

