ESPN Networks Set for Unprecedented Weekend of Premier Women’s Sports Events – College Basketball, Softball, Gymnastics and International Soccer, Feb. 17-20

College GameDay ’s first visit to No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball

Matchups of ranked teams in college basketball, gymnastics and softball

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team on ABC for first time since 2003

Plus, top-10 matchups in women’s lacrosse and ice hockey

ESPN networks will feature an unprecedented lineup of premier women’s sports events this weekend, Feb. 17-20, including a women’s college basketball-themed edition of the College GameDay Covered by State Farm traveling pregame show. In all, ESPN and ABC will highlight matchups of ranked teams in three collegiate sports – basketball, softball and gymnastics, while top-10 teams will face off in women’s lacrosse and ice hockey, respectively, on ACC Network and ESPN+. Additionally, the U.S. women’s national soccer team will take center stage in the SheBelieves Cup with its first match on ABC television in 18 years. This weekend’s top events:

No. 1 South Carolina hosts College GameDay before game against No. 12 Tennessee on ABC:

ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Columbia, S.C., this Sunday, Feb. 20, for an exclusive college basketball pregame show ahead of top-ranked South Carolina’s game against No. 13 Tennessee. The one-hour GameDay will feature host Elle Duncan with Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter providing analysis, interviews and features ahead of the game.

The live pregame show will begin at noon ET on ESPN inside Colonial Life Arena before head coach Dawn Staley leads the No. 1 Gamecocks into its top-15 matchup with the SEC rival Lady Vols at 1 p.m. on ABC.

In all, 16 women’s college basketball games featuring 11 ranked teams will air Saturday and Sunday across ESPN networks.

College softball in primetime on ESPN – No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State:

ESPN networks and ESPN+ will feature all 40 women’s college softball games Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 17-20, during this weekend’s 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson. In its third year, the ESPN Events tournament features a 16-team field, including 12 programs ranked in the top-25.

The most-anticipated game in Clearwater is No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State, a matchup of teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series last season. Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough will call the Bruins vs. Seminoles in the final game of the tournament, Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN (previously scheduled for ESPN2). Schedule.

Friday Night Heights flips to ESPN: No. 8 Alabama faces No. 5 LSU in college gymnastics:

The biggest meet of this weekend’s popular Friday Night Heights collegiate gymnastics series flips from ESPNU to ESPN as No. 8 Alabama faces No. 5 LSU in a dual meet featuring perennial SEC powers.

SEC Network will also feature a trio of ranked teams as part of a Friday night doubleheader – No. 2 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky (6 p.m.) and No. 7 Auburn at Georgia (7:30 p.m.)

Top-10 matchups in women’s lacrosse and ice hockey too:

ACC Network’s season-long women’s lacrosse schedule continues with No. 8 Maryland at No. 10 Virginia (Sunday, 5 p.m.), while the ESPN+ women’s ice hockey slate boasts the Nutmeg State rivalry between No. 6 Yale and No. 9 Quinnipiac (Friday, 6 p.m.) – one of 10 games that will be streamed live this weekend.

U.S. Women’s National Team’s first match on ABC since 2003 – Sunday, 3 p.m. vs. New Zealand

ESPN will present the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup hosted by U.S. Soccer, Feb. 17-23. The four-team, round-robin international women’s soccer tournament features the USA, Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand.

All three U.S. Women’s National Team matches will air on an ESPN network, highlighted by Sunday’s game against New Zealand when the four-time World Cup-winning USWNT makes its first appearance on ABC since September 2003. Sebastian Salazar and former World Cup and Olympic champion Julie Foudy will call the 3 p.m. match from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

– 30 –