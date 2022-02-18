ESPN Re-Signs NBA Host and Reporter Cassidy Hubbarth with Multi-Year Extension

ESPN today announced it has re-signed NBA host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth with a multi-year contract extension. Hubbarth will continue to serve as one of ESPN’s lead hosts and reporters on its NBA property.

Cassidy Hubbarth:

“I’m so appreciative to ESPN for the ongoing opportunity to grow, adapt and reinvent myself as a broadcaster. When I came to ESPN in 2010, I thought my dreams had been realized, but the past 12 years have shown me I get to realize new dreams every day at ESPN. It’s a privilege to cover the NBA – the league that shaped me as a sports fan – and I hope fans see my passion for the sport and my gratitude when they watch me for years to come.”

Hubbarth regularly appears as a sideline reporter for NBA games on ESPN and ABC, including in the regular season and NBA Playoffs. She also contributes to ESPN’s NBA Summer League game coverage. Additionally, Hubbarth will host the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game broadcast tonight, February 18, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production:

“Cassidy is a proven cross-platform commentator who has made exceptional contributions to our NBA coverage. Whether its live televised events, digital and social media programming or streaming content, Cassidy has helped make us better. She’s also a wonderful teammate and we’re thrilled that she’ll be remaining with ESPN.”

Hubbarth is the lead host of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s NBA digital pregame show, which is carried on ESPN social media platforms and the ESPN App prior to marquee games. She joined ESPN in 2010 and has hosted ESPN’s former NBA Tonight and NBA Coast to Coast shows, as well as its college football wraps coverage on ABC. She’s also hosted Sneaker Center on ESPN+ and has regularly appeared on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and other ESPN news and information platforms.

Hubbarth graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She is a native of Evanston, Ill.

