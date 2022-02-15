Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu: National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers Take On the Minnesota Wild on Friday, February 18

The National Hockey League (NHL) continues on ESPN+ and Hulu this week with one exclusive game on Friday, February 18 when the division-leading Florida Panthers (32-10-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (29-11-3) in St. Paul. In addition, 41 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week. ESPN+ is the streaming home to more than 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season.*

Friday night’s game features two of the NHL’s top teams, with the Panthers leading the Atlantic Division and second in the league in points, and the Wild, including NHL All-Stars Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot, going 8-1-1 in the last 10 games. John Buccigross will handle play-by-play commentary with Brian Boucher offering analysis and Emily Kaplan between the glass reporting. Studio coverage will be hosted by Arda Öcal, who will be joined by analyst Barry Melrose.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL game on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Friday Feb. 18 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Arda Öcal

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Out-of-Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 41 out-of-market games this week, including a historic night on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, when the Seattle Kraken (16-28-4) visit the Winnipeg Jets (20-17-8) and Everett Fitzhugh and JT Brown pair up to form the first all-Black duo to call an NHL game.

Tuesday night also features nine out-of-market games to watch on ESPN+, including the New York Rangers (30-13-4) visiting the Boston Bruins (27-16-3) at 7 p.m. ET, and Sidney Crosby attempting to net his 500th career goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-11-8) take on their Metropolitan-Division rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-8) at 7 p.m. ET. To close out the night, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (24-18-3) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7) at 10 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the division-leading Florida Panthers (28-16-4) head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks (17-24-7) at 3 p.m. ET before the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-3) face off against the San Jose Sharks (22-20-4) at 8 p.m. ET.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, February 17, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day.

The Drop

Returning for the first time since All-Star week, The Drop is a 30-minute live digital NHL pregame show, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms. This week’s episode will be hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski and air Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every week. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

