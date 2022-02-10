Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu: National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken Face Off with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, February 11

Out-of-market games stream exclusively on ESPN+ all season – 34 games this week

Following a successful NHL All-Star Weekend on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+, the National Hockey League (NHL) returns to ESPN+ and Hulu this week with an exclusive national game on Friday, February 11, in addition to 34 out-of-market games.*

Friday’s ESPN+ and Hulu-exclusive game features a Pacific Division matchup with the Seattle Kraken (15-28-4) traveling to the Honda Center to take on rookie sensation and human highlight-reel Tyler Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks (23-16-9) at 10 p.m. ET. Zegras, who dazzled fans with an unbelievable, blindfolded goal in the Breakaway Challenge skills competition (video), and the Ducks continue their regular-season playoff push as they sit near the top of their division.

Leah Hextall will handle play-by-play commentary with Kevin Weekes offering analysis. Studio coverage will be hosted by Arda Öcal, who will be joined by analyst Barry Melrose.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL game on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Friday Feb. 11 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Out-of-Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 34 out-of-market games this week. The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (30-10-6) visit the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche (32-8-4) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes (31-10-3) take on the Minnesota Wild (28-11-3), Kiril Kaprizov and Cam Talbot – both coming off impressive All-Star Game performances – as they continue their push to stay in the hunt for the Central Division on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

This week’s episode of The Point will air at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every week. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

