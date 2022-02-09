Exclusively on ESPN+ Thursday and Friday: PGA TOUR LIVE to Showcase FedExCup Champions, Major Champions, Recent TOUR Winners, 16th Hole at WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona

Top PGA TOUR players highlight Marquee and Featured Groups on Thursday, Feb. 10, and Friday, Feb. 11

Includes current world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, more

Five of the Top 10 players in current FedExCup standings, including leader Hideki Matsuyama

Three event winners in the last two weeks: Luke List, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III

Fans can watch every shot, all four days at TPC Scottsdale’s stadium-style par-3 16th, only on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, Feb. 13

On PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week, Marquee and Featured groups will be full of FedExCup champions, major champions and recent PGA TOUR winners during the first two days of live, four-feed coverage at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Coverage begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET, with a Main Feed covering the entire tournament field, followed by Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage, all starting at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Throughout all four days of the tournament, fans watching on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be able to see every shot played on TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th, one of the most unique, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR, with grandstands from tee to green. The Featured Holes coverage will also showcase the par-4 17th and par-3 Nos. 4 and 12.

Thursday’s Marquee Group feed will follow three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, Olympic Gold medalist Xander Schauffele and three-time TOUR winner Viktor Hovland. Featured Groups coverage will include two former WM Phoenix Open champions – Brooks Koepka (2015) and Gary Woodland (2018) – joined by PGA TOUR winner Abraham Ancer, and Tom Hoge, coming off his first PGA TOUR win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last Sunday, will play with two-time TOUR champion Sam Burns and Max Homa, who earned two of his three TOUR wins in 2021, including the Fortinet Championship earlier this season.

At 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds. One will include a pair of former FedExCup champions in Justin Thomas (2017) and Patrick Cantlay (2021), and this season’s current FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama, a back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner in 2016 and 2017. The other Featured Group stream will follow two more former WM Phoenix Open champions – Rickie Fowler (2019) and Webb Simpson (2020) – joining current world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who played golf at nearby Arizona State. Also, two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par-3 16th and par-4 No. 17.

On Friday, Main Feed coverage returns at 9:15 a.m. ET, with Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Marquee Group stream will follow Thomas, Cantlay and Matsuyama, while Featured Groups will cover Rahm, Simpson and Fowler, as well as 14-time TOUR winner and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, with Luke List, who claimed his first PGA TOUR victory in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago, and Harold Varner III, who took home the PIF Saudi International in Saudi Arabia this past weekend. The Featured Holes feed will again cover the par-4 17th and par-3 Nos. 4, 12 and 16.

At 3 p.m. ET on Friday, coverage will switch to two Featured Group feeds, one following Spieth, Hovland and Schauffele, while the other covers Ancer, Koepka and Woodland. The two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par-3 No. 16 and par-4 17th.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the WM Phoenix Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Feb. 10 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth/ Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele 9:45 a.m. Featured Groups Abraham Ancer / Brooks Koepka / Gary Woodland Tom Hoge / Sam Burns / Max Homa 9:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 12, 16 Par 4 | No. 17 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Patrick Cantlay Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Webb Simpson / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 4 | No. 17 Friday, Feb. 11 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Patrick Cantlay 9:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Webb Simpson / Rickie Fowler Luke List / Adam Scott / Harold Varner III 9:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 12, 16 Par 4 | No. 17 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth/ Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele Featured Group 2 Abraham Ancer / Brooks Koepka / Gary Woodland Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 4 | No. 17

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

America’s Caddie at the WM Phoenix Open

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie available to stream now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins takes fans “inside the ropes” at the WM Phoenix Open to learn how the PGA TOUR event became known as the “People’s Open” and how an incredible hole-in-one by Tiger Woods in 1997 sparked the transformation of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale into one of the most unique fan experiences in all of golf. Collins also plays the par-3 16th with Phoenix Suns all-star point guard and avid golfer Chris Paul, tests his club making skills with PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen, and takes to the NHL ice in full goalie pads as he tries to stop Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

