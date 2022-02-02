Exclusively on ESPN+ Thursday through Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE to Stream Four Concurrent, Live Feeds Featuring Top Players at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Marquee and Featured Groups highlighted by Spieth, Day, Cantlay, Rose and more

Live, four-feed coverage starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, Feb. 6

Exclusively on ESPN+; Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will continue to present fans with unprecedented four-stream coverage of the PGA TOUR this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Coverage begins with a Main Feed starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, on Thursday, Feb. 3, with Marquee and Featured groups Thursday through Saturday highlighted by two 12-time TOUR winners and former world No. 1 players Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, as well as six-time TOUR winner and defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, 10-time TOUR winner and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, and more. A Featured Holes feed will capture the four picturesque and strategically critical par 3 holes at Pebble Beach: Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Exclusive Four-Feed Coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Feb. 3 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 p.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17 12 p.m. Featured Groups Matt Fitzpatrick / Sean O’Hair Jason Day / Nick Taylor 12:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Ryan Palmer 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jason Day / Nick Taylor Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Ryan Palmer Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 7 Friday, Feb. 4 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:30 a.m. Marquee Group Jason Day / Nick Taylor 12 p.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17 1:15 p.m. Featured Groups Luke Donald / Michael Thompson Charley Hoffman / Ricky Barnes 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Charley Hoffman / Ricky Barnes Featured Group 2 Jason Day / Nick Taylor Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 7 Saturday, Feb. 5 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:30 a.m. Featured Groups Ryan Moore / Jonas Blixt Justin Rose / Cameron Champ 12 p.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17 12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Patrick Cantlay / Kevin Chappell 1 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth / Ryan Palmer Featured Group 2 Patrick Cantlay / Kevin Chappell Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 7

Sunday’s schedule on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will be determined when Final Round pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###