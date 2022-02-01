Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Is Most-Watched NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Broadcast in Three Years

Through Two Games NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Viewership Up 26 Percent From Last Year

Most-viewed Broadcast Across All of Prime-time Television in Every Key Male and Adult Demo for January 29

The Golden State Warriors 110-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, January 29, is the most-watched edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC in three years, dating back to March 2, 2019, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 3,172,000 viewers, peaking with 4,306,000 viewers at 11 p.m. ET. Through two games, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series is averaging 3,160,000 viewers, up 26 percent from last season.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC won the night across all of prime-time television for January 29 in every key male and adult demo, including 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Additionally, Saturday’s edition of the NBA Countdown pregame show on ABC generated an average audience of 1,746,000 viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season show (non-Christmas) since March 16, 2019.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC continues on February 5, when the New York Knicks visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. Mike Breen and analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will provide commentary. NBA Countdown on ABC precedes the broadcast at 8 p.m. with Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose previewing the action.

