Lacrosse Season Starts on ACC Network February 4

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is home for ACC men’s and women’s lacrosse as the 2022 season gets underway Friday, Feb. 4.

ACCN will exclusively televise 39 men’s and women’s games this spring. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry a number of men’s and women’s contests throughout the spring.

The No. 3 Duke men’s team opens the lacrosse season on ACCN on Friday against Robert Morris at 5 p.m. ET. Men’s conference play starts off strong with No. 1 Virginia hosting No. 12 Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon. The Cavaliers, winners of last two NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, will make six appearances on ACCN this season.

First draw for the women on ACCN is Sunday, Feb. 13, with No. 5 Notre Dame hosting No. 23 Michigan. Pitt, in its first season as a Division I program, makes its network debut on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. against No. 2 North Carolina. ACCN will showcase three regular-season Pitt games for the 2022 season. Reigning NCAA Women’s Champion and top-ranked Boston College will make at least two appearances on ACCN, including a game with Virginia Tech on Saturday, April 2 at 4 p.m.

Thursday Night Lacrosse on ACCN

ACCN will continue with its dedicated night of live lacrosse programming – Thursdays – starting on Feb. 24. The Thursday night slate includes 11 total games, with three men’s and women’s doubleheaders on March 10, April 14 and April 21.

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will carry all eight games of the 2022 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship beginning with the opening-round on Wednesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are set for Friday, April 29 (noon, 2:30 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.), followed by the semifinals on Sunday, May 1 (1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.). The Championship final is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

Commentators

Coverage of ACC men’s and women’s lacrosse on ACCN will be bolstered by a bevy of experienced play-by-play commentators and analysts. Included in the line-up play-by-play commentators: Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter along with Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Mike Monaco and Leah Secondo.

Men’s analysis will be provided by:

Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder

–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games

– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League

– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League Matt Ward– Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks

Women’s game analysts include:

Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year

– returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year Dana Boyle – member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-2014; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance

– member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-2014; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance Rachel DeCecco – 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; U.S. Women’s National Team member (2003-08); only defender to be awarded the Tewaaraton Trophy (2003); three-time first-team All-American at Princeton (2001-03); two-time NCAA Champion and National Defender of the Year

Men’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 4 5 p.m. Robert Morris at No. 3 Duke ACCN Fri, Feb. 11 3 p.m. Manhattan at No. 3 Duke ACCN 5 p.m. Richmond at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb. 12 12:30 p.m. Holy Cross at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Sat. Feb. 19 3 p.m. Ohio State at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Wed, Feb. 23 1 p.m. Brown at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb. 26 Noon No. 12 Syracuse at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Wed, March 2 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Army at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Thu, March 10 8 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 19 Noon Michigan at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, March 26 1 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia ACCN 3 p.m. Bellarmine at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 2 2 p.m. No. 3 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Mon, April 11 7 p.m. No. 15 Cornell at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Thu, April 14 6 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 3 Duke ACCN Sat, April 16 TBD Quinnipiac at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Thu, April 21 6 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, April 28 6 p.m. Lafayette at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Sun, May 1 5:30 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 3 Duke ACCN

Women’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Feb. 13 6 p.m. No. 23 Michigan at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Feb. 18 5 p.m. No. 9 Maryland at No. 11 Virginia ACCN Thu, Feb. 24 4 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at Pitt ACCN Thu, March 10 6 p.m. Pitt at No. 8 Duke ACCN Thu, March 17 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 8 Duke ACCN Thu, March 31 7 p.m. Ohio State at Louisville ACCN Sat, April 2 Noon Pitt at No. 3 Syracuse ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 1 Boston College ACCN Thu, April 7 7 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, April 14 8 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 11 Virginia ACCN Thu, April 21 8 p.m. No. 8 Duke at No. 2 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 23 Noon No. 5 Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Wed, April 27 2 p.m. ACC Championship First Round ACCN Fri, April 29 Noon ACC Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Sun, May 1 1 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sat, May 7 6 p.m. ACC Championship Final ACCN

About ACC Network

