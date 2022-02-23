PGA TOUR LIVE Continues Four-Stream Coverage at The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Exclusively on ESPN+

Top players on TOUR highlight Marquee and Featured Groups on Thursday, Feb. 24, and Friday, Feb. 25

Includes major championship winners Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

Also former Honda Classic champions: Matt Jones, Sungjae Im, and Keith Mitchell, and 2022 Genesis Invitational champion Joaquin Niemann

Featured Holes include “The Bear Trap” Par-3 Nos. 15, 17 on Champion course

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, Feb. 27

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present The Honda Classic from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with exclusive, four-feed coverage only on ESPN+. Action begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET, with a Main Feed covering the entire tournament field, followed by Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. Featured Holes coverage will showcase the par-3 5th and 7th on PGA National’s Champion course, as well as Nos. 15 and 17, which bookend a series of extraordinarily challenging holes known as “The Bear Trap”.

THURSDAY | February 24

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Joaquin Niemann – Won last week’s Genesis Invitational by two strokes over world No. 2 Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young for his second career TOUR victory, currently 7th in FedExCup standings

Brooks Koepka – Four-time major champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR leading money winner, The Honda Classic runner-up in 2019

Mackenzie Hughes – The Honda Classic runner-up in 2020, Won RSM Classic in 2016

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Billy Horschel – Six-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Cameron Young – Finished just two shots behind Niemann at The Genesis Invitational last Sunday, currently 17th in FedExCup standings

Tommy Fleetwood – Five-time winner on the DP World Tour

Patrick Rodgers – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Harry Higgs – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, The Honda Classic runner-up in 2015, No. 21 world ranking

Matt Jones – Won The Honda Classic by five strokes in 2021, two-time TOUR winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, The Honda Classic runner-up in 2017, four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, The Honda Classic champion in 2017

Keith Mitchell – Won The Honda Classic in 2019 by a single stroke over Fowler and Koepka for his first TOUR victory, currently No. 29 in FedExCup standings

Matthew Wolff – TOUR winner, No. 28 in current FedExCup standings

FRIDAY | February 25

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Fowler, Mitchell, Wolff

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Lucas Herbert – TOUR winner, No. 26 in current FedExCup standings

Sungjae Im – Won The Honda Classic in 2020 by one stroke over Hughes, currently 5th in FedExCup standings, No. 24 world ranking, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Louis Oosthuizen – No. 13 world ranking, The Open Championship winner in 2010, nine-time DP World Tour winner

Berger, Jones, Woodland

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Horschel, Reed, Young

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Niemann, Koepka, Hughes

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of The Honda Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Feb. 24 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Joaquin Niemann / Brooks Koepka / Mackenzie Hughes 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Billy Horschel / Patrick Reed / Cameron Young Tommy Fleetwood / Patrick Rodgers / Harry Higgs 7:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Daniel Berger / Matt Jones / Gary Woodland Featured Group 2 Rickie Fowler / Keith Mitchell / Matthew Wolff Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 15 Friday, Feb. 25 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Lucas Herbert / Sungjae Im / Louis Oosthuizen Daniel Berger / Matt Jones / Gary Woodland 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rickie Fowler / Keith Mitchell / Matthew Wolff 7:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Billy Horschel / Patrick Reed / Cameron Young Featured Group 2 Joaquin Niemann / Brooks Koepka / Mackenzie Hughes Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 15

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

