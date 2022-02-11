Pigskin Pick’em Pundits: ESPN Commentators Present Predictions for Super Bowl Sunday

ESPN Front Row: ESPN Goes to Disneyland Resort for Super Bowl LVI

More than 70 of ESPN’s NFL on-air personalities, insiders and experts have weighed in on the winner of Super Bowl LVI, guessing the game’s final score and who will be named MVP. Of those polled, the Rams were preferred by more than 56 percent, while 14 ESPN commentators selected Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as their candidate for MVP and 13 each chose Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and LA defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the most common choice for MVP among those who picked Cincinnati to come out on top, with more than 90 percent of voters picking the NFL Comeback Player of the Year as the game’s top performer.

For a comprehensive look at these football forecasts, as well as wall-to-wall insight of the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals matchup from ESPN.com’s stellar staff of NFL reporters, please click here. A sneak peek of the picks from a select group of ESPN’s studio commentators can be found below.

NFL Live

Since Wednesday of Super Bowl Week, the cast of NFL Live has been on site at Disneyland, sharing their analysis leading in to Sunday’s season finale. It was a clean sweep for the studio show, with host Laura Rutledge (35-28) and analysts Mina Kimes (31-28), Dan Orlovsky (27-23) and Marcus Spears (31-24) all selecting the LA Rams.

SportsCenter

It was an even split for the dozen SportsCenter anchors who sent in their scores, with six choosing Cincinnati and six selecting LA. SportsCenter has had a consistent presence from ESPN’s Disneyland set, starting and ending each day of Super Bowl Week with reporting on the Rams and Bengals from Anaheim.

Ashley Brewer (31-24), Kevin Connors (26-19), Michael Eaves (34-31), Kevin Negandhi (31-27), Randy Scott (31-20) and Stan Verrett (31-24) all decided on the Rams as the frontrunner, with Nicole Briscoe (45-38), John Buccigross (18-16), Linda Cohn (24-17), Brian Custer (30-28), David Lloyd (26-24) and Ryan Smith (20-18) opting for the Bengals besting the home team.

NFL Draft

The Walt Disney Company will kick off its presentation of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, with full details to be announced in the coming months. While ESPN’s trio of NFL Draft analysts have already begun their predictions on the next generation of NFL stars, they also picked their Super Bowl Sunday selections. Mel Kiper Jr. went for the Rams over the Bengals (31-21), while Todd McShay (27-23) and Jordan Reid (34-31) thought the Bengals would reign supreme.

Postseason NFL Countdown

The Postseason NFL Countdown crew will save their predictions for Super Bowl Sunday, with the show slated from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET from sets at SoFi Stadium and Disneyland. Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder will co-host the four-hour program, joined by Hall of Famer and MVP of Super Bowl XXIX Steve Young, two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith, three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Super Bowl champion Rex Ryan. Senior NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, as well as special guest Travis Kelce, will also contribute to the show.

Super Bowl Sunday puts an exclamation point on ESPN’s Super Bowl Week, with full details on ESPN’s continuous SoCal coverage here.