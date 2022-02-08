SEC Network’s 2022 Softball Schedule Swings for the Fences with 60+ Televised Games

ESPN networks are set for another industry-leading Division I softball schedule, showcasing more than 200 televised games, 1,000+ games across digital platforms, and the 7Innings Podcast featuring some of the most notable voices in the sport. In addition, SEC Network spring programming staple Rally Cap returns to the studio for a stacked Southeastern Conference softball and baseball slate.

ESPN’s softball coverage ramps up in earnest with 40 games from the third St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson. Games throughout the season will be available across ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and SEC Network+, with all games accessible in the ESPN App. Full details regarding ESPN’s complete softball schedule are available here.

SEC Network is slated for nearly 60 games featuring the conference’s 13 softball squads, as well as wall-to-wall live coverage of the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament, set for May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. New this year is T-Mobile’s presenting sponsorship for softball on SEC Network. The late afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday during the regular season, as well as the SEC Softball Tournament, will be presented by T-Mobile.

The SEC led the way with eight teams in the 2022 ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Preseason Poll. Alabama was chosen as the preseason SEC favorite for the 2022 softball season, receiving seven first-place votes and 138 points to lead the preseason poll.

SEC teams are set to begin the 2022 softball season on Thursday, Feb. 10, with televised coverage on deck the following weekend. Conference play begins March 11 and runs through May 8.

Must-Watch Matchups on SEC Network:

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 16 Tennessee (February 18)

No. 6 Florida State at No. 2 Alabama (March 16)

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 20 Kentucky (March 22)

No. 15 LSU at No. 9 Arkansas (March 28)

No. 19 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama (April 3 & 4)

No. 6 Florida State at No. 5 Florida (April 6)

No. 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida (April 11)

No. 12 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky (April 24 & 25)

Additional Schedule Highlights:

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitation Presented by Wilson: In its third year, the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson swings ESPN’s softball coverage into action, showcasing 16 teams in 40 games over four days (Feb. 17-20). SEC squads No. 15 LSU, No. 16 Tennessee and Auburn will be competing in ESPN’s owned and operated event, with full schedule and additional details available here.

In its third year, the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson swings ESPN’s softball coverage into action, showcasing 16 teams in 40 games over four days (Feb. 17-20). SEC squads No. 15 LSU, No. 16 Tennessee and Auburn will be competing in ESPN’s owned and operated event, with full schedule and additional details available here. Conference Championship Central: All games for the SEC Softball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with additional digital coverage on SECNetwork.com.

All games for the SEC Softball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with additional digital coverage on SECNetwork.com. Road to The Women’s College World Series: ESPN is the home of the Women’s College World Series and the entire NCAA Division I Softball postseason. The NCAA Selection show will air on Sunday, May 15. Complete postseason coverage will be announced at a later date.

2022 Division I Regular Season Softball Schedule – SEC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Feb 17 12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Auburn SEC Network Fri, Feb 18 12:30 p.m. No. 7 Washington vs. No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, Feb 19 10:30 a.m. Notre Dame vs. No. 15 LSU SEC Network Sun, Feb 20 9 a.m. Texas Tech vs. No. 15 LSU SEC Network Sun, Mar 6 1 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 15 LSU SEC Network 3 p.m. Kansas City at No. 9 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Mar 12 Noon Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 2 Alabama at No. 15 LSU SEC Network Sun, Mar 13 2 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 4 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Mon, Mar 14 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Wed, Mar 16 7 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Sat, Mar 19 5:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Mar 20 6 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Mar 21 7 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Tue, Mar 22 7 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Mar 23 7 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network Sat, Mar 26 1 p.m. Auburn at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Texas A&M at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network Mon, Mar 28 7 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 9 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Apr 2 1 p.m. No. 9 Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 3 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 5 Florida at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Apr 3 Noon Mississippi State at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 19 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Mon, Apr 4 7 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Wed, Apr 6 6 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Fri, Apr 8 6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Sat, Apr 9 Noon Ole Miss at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Auburn at No. 9 Arkansas SEC Network Mon, Apr 11 7 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Thu, Apr 14 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Fri, Apr 15 1 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network Sat, Apr 16 Noon South Carolina at No. 15 LSU SEC Network 5 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Apr 17 2 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at No. 9 Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Mon, Apr 18 7 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Fri, Apr 22 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, Apr 23 3 p.m. Ole Miss at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 2 Alabama at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Apr 24 7 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 12 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Mon, Apr 25 7 p.m. No. 12 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Apr 27 7 p.m. Lamar at Texas A&M SEC Network Sat, Apr 30 3 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 5 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

Texas A&M at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network Sun, May 1 6 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 16 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network Mon, May 2 7 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network Fri, May 6 6 p.m. Auburn at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, May 7 11:30 a.m. Auburn at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

No. 9 Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, May 8 Noon No. 20 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network Tue, May 10 7 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: First Round SEC Network Wed, May 11 Noon SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network 2:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network 5 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network Thu, May 12 Noon SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinals SEC Network 2:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinals SEC Network 5 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinals SEC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Softball Presented by T-Mobile:

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinals SEC Network Fri, May 13 3 p.m. SEC Tournament: Semifinals ESPN2 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament: Semifinals ESPN2 Sat, May 14 5 p.m. SEC Tournament: Championship ESPN2

Rankings based on 2022 ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Preseason Poll

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.