UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland February 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 5, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Strickland on ESPN2 Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event is a middleweight bout between No. 6 Jack Hermansson (22-6) and No. 7 Sean Strickland (24-3). With a win, both fighters hope to soon face against reigning division champion Israel Adesanya. Hermansson’s nine middleweight victories since 2016, including six of his last eight fights, are the second most in the division, behind only Adesanya’s 10. Strickland is riding a five-fight winning streak, the second longest in the division, only trailing Adesanya (10).

The co-main features middleweights Punahele Soriano (8-1) and Nick Maximov (7-0). Dana White’s Contender Series alum Soriano has ended seven of his wins in the first round, two within 45 seconds. Undefeated Maximov has won three times with a first-round finish.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivia will serve as reporter.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 2/4 4:30 UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Strickland ESPN2 5:05 UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Strickland ESPN+ Sat., 2/5 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hermansson vs. Strickland ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

ESPN+ 7 p.m. Main Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland Co-Main Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov Undercard Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris Undercard Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen Undercard Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson ESPN+ 4 p.m. Feature Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda Undercard Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano Undercard Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques Undercard Jason Witt vs. Phil Rowe Undercard Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar

