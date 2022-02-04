UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland February 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland February 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

10 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m., All Only on ESPN+   

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 5, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Strickland on ESPN2 Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.     

The main event is a middleweight bout between No. 6 Jack Hermansson (22-6) and No. 7 Sean Strickland (24-3).  With a win, both fighters hope to soon face against reigning division champion Israel Adesanya.  Hermansson’s nine middleweight victories since 2016, including six of his last eight fights, are the second most in the division, behind only Adesanya’s 10.  Strickland is riding a five-fight winning streak, the second longest in the division, only trailing Adesanya (10).  

The co-main features middleweights Punahele Soriano (8-1) and Nick Maximov (7-0).  Dana White’s Contender Series alum Soriano has ended seven of his wins in the first round, two within 45 seconds.  Undefeated Maximov has won three times with a first-round finish.  

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivia will serve as reporter.   

  • Friday: Expert Picks   

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 2/4  4:30  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: 

Hermansson vs. Strickland 

 ESPN2 
5:05  UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by DraftKings: 

Hermansson vs. Strickland 

 ESPN+ 
  

Sat., 2/5 

 4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland 

(Prelims) 

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland 

(Main Card) 

 ESPN+ 
10 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: 

Hermansson vs. Strickland 

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

ESPN+  7 p.m.  Main  Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland 
Co-Main  Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov 
Undercard  Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris 
Undercard  Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen 
Undercard  Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle 
Undercard  Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson 
ESPN+  4 p.m.  Feature  Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda 
Undercard  Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano 
Undercard  Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 
Undercard  Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko 
Undercard  Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques 
Undercard  Jason Witt vs. Phil Rowe 
Undercard  Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar 

