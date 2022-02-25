UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green on February 26 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET, All Only on ESPN+

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 26, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Green on ESPN2 on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night. All coverage on ESPN+ is also available in Spanish.

The main event features lightweights Islam Makhachev (21-1) and Bobby Green (29-12). Makhachev, ranked No. 4 in the division, is riding a nine-fight winning streak since his lone loss. Known as an elite grappler, with a win he hopes to be in line for a chance at the belt. The veteran Green has won his last two outings, including at the recent UFC 271 on February 12 in a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast. He has 10 knockouts on his resume.

A middleweight clash serves as the co-main, with Misha Cirkunov (15-7) facing Wellington Turman (17-5). A formerly ranked light heavyweight, Cirkunov made the move down a division in the latter half of last year. He will have the physical advantages he was searching for after constantly feeling undersized and outmuscled at light heavyweight. Turman is nine years his junior and holds a considerable speed advantage on his feet. Where the fight takes place and who is able to dictate the terms of the battle should determine how this one plays out.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will serve as reporter.

Expert Picks

Friday: Bobby Green's Chance of a Lifetime. By Brett Okamoto.

Programming (all times ET)

Fri, Feb. 25 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Green ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Green ESPN+ Sat., Feb. 26 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green (prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green (main card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Makhachev vs. Green ESPN+

*immediately after Main Card

Main Card and Prelims on ESPN+ (all times ET)

7 p.m. Main Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green Co-Main Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman Undercard Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira Undercard Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez Undercard Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues 4 p.m. Feature Rong Zhu vs. Igancio Bahamondes Undercard Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam Undercard Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez Undercard Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore Undercard Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

