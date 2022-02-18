UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, February 19 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET, All Only on ESPN+

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 19, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill on ESPN2 on Friday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night. All coverage on ESPN+ is also available in Spanish.

The main event features two light heavyweights with knockout power – Johnny Walker (18-6) and Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC). No. 10 Walker’s last four UFC wins have come by first-round knockout. No.12 Hill, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, also has a track record of short fights.

A middleweight clash serves as the co-main, with Kyle Daukaus (10-2) facing Jamie Pickett (13-6). Daukaus won his first nine MMA matches while Pickett has won his last two.

Jon Anik will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

Programming (all times ET)

Fri, Feb. 18 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill ESPN+ Sat., Feb. 19 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill (prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill (main card) ESPN+ 10 p.m. * UFC Fight Night Post Show: Walker vs. Hill ESPN+

*immediately after Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (all times ET)