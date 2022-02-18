UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, February 19 Exclusively on ESPN+

2 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET, All Only on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected devices

 To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

 

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 19, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill on ESPN2 on Friday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.  All coverage on ESPN+ is also available in Spanish.

The main event features two light heavyweights with knockout power – Johnny Walker (18-6) and Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC).  No. 10 Walker’s last four UFC wins have come by first-round knockout. No.12 Hill, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, also has a track record of short fights.

A middleweight clash serves as the co-main, with Kyle Daukaus (10-2) facing Jamie Pickett (13-6).  Daukaus won his first nine MMA matches while Pickett has won his last two.

Jon Anik will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (all times ET)

Fri, Feb. 18 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill ESPN2
6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Walker vs. Hill ESPN+
Sat., Feb. 19 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill (prelims) ESPN+
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill (main card) ESPN+
10 p.m. * UFC Fight Night Post Show: Walker vs. Hill ESPN+

*immediately after Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (all times ET)

7 p.m. Main Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Co-Main Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Undercard Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Undercard Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Undercard Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
4 p.m. Feature Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Undercard Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Undercard Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Undercard Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Undercard Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
Undercard Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

 

Tags
