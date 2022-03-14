ACC Legends: Ralph Sampson Premieres March 14 Exclusively on ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, continues its ACC Legends series tonight at 8 p.m. ET, profiling former Virginia men’s basketball great Ralph Sampson.

ACC Legends: Ralph Sampson tells the story of the player who transformed the Virginia men’s basketball team into a college basketball powerhouse. As a child growing up in the small town of Harrisonburg, Va., Sampson learned the value of work ethic, which he applied to his life and to the game of basketball. Quickly becoming one of the most sought after, and heavily recruited players of all time, Sampson chose the University of Virginia and made an immediate impact. During his storied career at UVA, he led the Cavaliers to the 1980 NIT Championship, the 1981 NCAA Final Four and an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1983, while earning three National Player and ACC Player of the Year honors. With interviews from media personalities, former coaches, and past players, viewers will discover the impact Sampson left not only on Virginia, but on the game of college basketball.

ACC Legends is produced in collaboration with Raycom Sports. The 30-minute documentary-style episodes highlight legendary coaches and athletes from the across the Atlantic Coast Conference and have included former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden and NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.