America’s Caddie Exclusively on ESPN+: New Episode Previews THE PLAYERS Championship, Featuring Defending Champion Justin Thomas, Raiders Legend Tim Brown

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews this week’s PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., catching up with defending champion Justin Thomas as he tries to make history as the first golfer to win back-to-back titles at THE PLAYERS before he catches up with and takes on the greatest finishing stretch in golf with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend, Tim Brown.

Collins also takes fans onto the pristine grounds of TPC Sawgrass to learn the secrets behind how the agronomy team keeps the course tournament-ready all year long, hears stories from barber to THE PLAYERS, Paul Mahla, about cutting the hair of the game’s biggest legends, and “eats his own face” on custom donuts from The Mini Bar at the 10th Hole.

Video Excerpts: America’s Caddie at THE PLAYERS Championship

Michael challenges Justin Thomas to an interesting golf contest , but still can’t beat the defending PLAYERS Champ

Defending PLAYERS Champion, Justin Thomas, gives his take on the most important topics in golf

Michael takes on the famed island green at #17 at TPC Sawgrass with Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown

Exclusive coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., begins today, March 8, on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins.

Season 3 of America’s Caddie will include eight episodes previewing the biggest events of the year in professional golf, including The Masters, PGA Championship, Scottish Open, TOUR Championship, and more.

In addition, top PGA TOUR champions, including current world No. 1 player Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and all-time golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, America’s Caddie has featured stars from the sports and entertainment world, like Phoenix Suns all-star point guard Chris Paul, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, comedian Bill Murray, Grammy Award winner Macklemore, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and more. The series also introduces fans to the people behind the scenes at golf’s major events.

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

The inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. With streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, the unprecedented coverage is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films. Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

