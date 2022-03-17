Audience for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Finishes Season Up 32 Percent From 2020-21 and Up 26 Percent From 2019-20
Black and Hispanic Audiences Up Double-digits from Previous Two Seasons
The audience for ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Meta Quest series finished with significant increases from the previous two seasons, according to Nielsen. The 2021-22 game slate averaged nearly three million viewers (2,978,000), up 32 percent vs. 2020-2021 and up 26 percent vs. 2019-2020.
Key demos up double-digits
The Black and Hispanic audiences for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series were also up double-digits from the previous two seasons. The series was up 41 percent from last year and up 33 percent from the 2019-20 season among Black viewers. Additionally, it was up 23 percent from last year and 37 percent from 2019-20 season among Hispanic viewers.
The new-look NBA Countdown pre-game show, which aired on ABC a half hour prior to NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC game, averaged 1,582,000 viewers, up nine percent vs. 2020-2021 and up 10 percent from the 2019-2020 season.
