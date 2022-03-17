Audience for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Finishes Season Up 32 Percent From 2020-21 and Up 26 Percent From 2019-20

The audience for ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Meta Quest series finished with significant increases from the previous two seasons, according to Nielsen. The 2021-22 game slate averaged nearly three million viewers (2,978,000), up 32 percent vs. 2020-2021 and up 26 percent vs. 2019-2020.

Key demos up double-digits

The Black and Hispanic audiences for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series were also up double-digits from the previous two seasons. The series was up 41 percent from last year and up 33 percent from the 2019-20 season among Black viewers. Additionally, it was up 23 percent from last year and 37 percent from 2019-20 season among Hispanic viewers.

The new-look NBA Countdown pre-game show, which aired on ABC a half hour prior to NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC game, averaged 1,582,000 viewers, up nine percent vs. 2020-2021 and up 10 percent from the 2019-2020 season.

