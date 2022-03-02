Big Papi’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Hall of Fame baseball player David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz hosts Big Papi’s Places, a baseball-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+, where he takes a journey through baseball history. During his travels, Big Papi meets and speaks with some of baseball’s greats to uncover why baseball is referred to by many as America’s pastime. Episode 1 of the show is available now on ESPN+. Trailer: https://youtu.be/fqKWTJxwtas.

“From legends like Babe Ruth to the iconic stadiums of the sport such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, baseball is rich with history begging to be shared with more people,” said Ortiz. “To be able to share that history about the sport I love through the Places playbook built by the great Peyton Manning is special.”

To kick off his journey through baseball history, in episode 1, Big Papi takes the Places torch from Peyton and starts his road trip with his beloved city of Boston, taking on the infamous “Green Monster” with Hall of Famer and former Red Sox outfielder Jim Rice.

We are excited to add baseball to the Places franchise,” said Manning. “From the Green Monster to Wrigley Field, to learning the art of the knuckleball – this series will both uncover new stories and revisit historic moments all while celebrating America’s pastime.”

Big Papi’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places franchise: Peyton’s Places (football), Eli’s Places (college football), Abby’s Places (soccer), and Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting).

