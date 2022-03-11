Danielle Brazil Named Executive Director of Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Veteran sports industry administrator Danielle Brazil has been named the executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. A former ESPN Events employee, Brazil returns to the organization and to the bowl game after spending the last five years as associate athletic director at The College of Idaho.

Brazil succeeds Kevin McDonald, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl executive director since 2007, who announced his retirement in the fall and will officially step down March 31.

“Danielle is highly respected throughout the community in Boise and within our organization, so we are thrilled to welcome her back to ESPN Events as our new executive director,” said Clint Overby, vice president, ESPN Events. “Danielle’s experience makes her a perfect fit for this role as she continues the outstanding work that Kevin has done, leading the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl the past 15 years.”

“I’m very honored to be the new executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and am looking forward to rejoining my colleagues at ESPN,” added Brazil. “This bowl game has always been a great celebration of college football and the student athletes, as well as an opportunity to let Boise and the state of Idaho shine. I am excited to build on the great traditions, as this position is deeply rooted in my passions of community and college football.”

Brazil spent nearly a decade at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, previously known as the Humanitarian Bowl. She began in 2007 as the operations and marketing director. When ESPN Events acquired the game in 2013, Brazil became an associate manager of events for ESPN.

Brazil’s duties with the bowl game included developing and implementing strategies for marketing, sales, special events, tickets and public relations. She developed, negotiated and executed contracts with conferences, teams, sponsors and hotels, while also handling all participating team logistics.

Since 2017, Brazil has been instrumental in the day-to-day operations and strategic vision of The College of Idaho athletic department. She was the lead fundraiser and managed revenue from sponsorship, gifts, ticket sales and other special events. She also had direct oversight of marketing, community engagement, sponsorships and compliance.

In addition to Brazil’s responsibilities with the bowl game during her first stint with ESPN Events, she also served as the tournament director for the Wooden Legacy, an annual college basketball event in Anaheim, Calif.

Brazil graduated from The College of Idaho and earned her master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State. She and her husband, Chris, have two children, Colin and Declan.

