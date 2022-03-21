ESPN NBA Schedule Update: NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Visit Chicago Bulls on April 5

ESPN today announced an update to its 2021-22 NBA regular-season schedule. On Tuesday, April 5, the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo will visit the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following the game at 10:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a first round game of the NBA G League Playoffs.

This telecast replaces the previously scheduled 30 for 30 documentary “Shark” on Golfing Legend Greg Norman. “Shark” will now premiere on Tuesday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m.

