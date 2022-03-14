ESPN Networks Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 15

Preliminary round games begin March 15

Semifinals and Championship live from MSG March 29 and 31

ESPN networks to carry all 31 games, including 10 on ESPN+

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 15-16), second round (March 19-20), quarterfinals (March 22-23), semifinals (March 29) and championship (March 31) set to air across ESPN networks. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 13. The full bracket is available here.

NIT action begins Tuesday, March 15, with nine games across ESPN networks, followed by the remaining seven first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 16. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from MSG.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tue, March 15 7 p.m. NIT First Round Missouri State at No. 1 Oklahoma Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN NIT First Round Belmont at No. 4 Vanderbilt Dave Neal, Cory Alexander ESPN2 NIT First Round Princeton at No. 3 VCU Doug Sherman, Noah Savage ESPNU 8 p.m. NIT First Round Texas State at No. 2 North Texas David Saltzman, Lance Blanks ESPN+ 9 p.m. NIT First Round Oregon at No. 4 Utah State Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN NIT First Round Alcorn State at No. 1 Texas A&M Tom Hart, Mark Wise ESPN2 NIT First Round Cleveland State at No. 2 Xavier Mike Corey, King McClure ESPNU 11 p.m. NIT First Round St. Bonaventure at No. 4 Colorado Dave Feldman, Eldridge Recasner ESPN2 NIT First Round Santa Clara at No. 4 Washington State Chuckie Kempf, Adrian Branch ESPNU Wed, March 16 7 p.m. NIT First Round No. 3 Mississippi State at Virginia Doug Sherman, Daymeon Fishback ESPN2 NIT First Round Towson at No. 2 Wake Forest Derek Jones, Bryndon Manzer ESPN+ NIT First Round No. 1 Dayton at Toledo Jay Alter, Richie Schueler ESPN+ 8 p.m. NIT First Round Nicholls at No. 1 SMU John Schriffen, Perry Clark ESPN+ NIT First Round Northern Iowa at No. 3 Saint Louis Ted Emrich, Kevin Lehman ESPN+ 9 p.m. NIT First Round Iona at No. 3 Florida Mike Morgan, Tim Welsh ESPN2 NIT First Round Long Beach State at No. 2 BYU Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN+ Sat, March 19 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN Sun, March 20 1 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN 7:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU 9:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU Sat or Sun, March 19/20 TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ Tue, March 22 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN Wed, March 23 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 Tue, March 29 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1 John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf ESPN 9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2 John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf ESPN2 Thu, March 31 7 p.m. NIT Championship John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf ESPN

Contact: Amy Ufnowski, [email protected], @AmyUf