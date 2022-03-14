ESPN Networks Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 15

College Basketball - Men's

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 1 hour ago
  • Preliminary round games begin March 15
  • Semifinals and Championship live from MSG March 29 and 31
  • ESPN networks to carry all 31 games, including 10 on ESPN+

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 15-16), second round (March 19-20), quarterfinals (March 22-23), semifinals (March 29) and championship (March 31) set to air across ESPN networks. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 13. The full bracket is available here.

NIT action begins Tuesday, March 15, with nine games across ESPN networks, followed by the remaining seven first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 16. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from MSG.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tue, March 15 7 p.m. NIT First Round

Missouri State at No. 1 Oklahoma

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN
  NIT First Round

Belmont at No. 4 Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, Cory Alexander

 ESPN2
  NIT First Round

Princeton at No. 3 VCU

Doug Sherman, Noah Savage

 ESPNU
  8 p.m. NIT First Round

Texas State at No. 2 North Texas

David Saltzman, Lance Blanks

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. NIT First Round

Oregon at No. 4 Utah State

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

 ESPN
  NIT First Round

Alcorn State at No. 1 Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Mark Wise

 ESPN2
  NIT First Round

Cleveland State at No. 2 Xavier

Mike Corey, King McClure

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. NIT First Round

St. Bonaventure at No. 4 Colorado

Dave Feldman, Eldridge Recasner

 ESPN2
  NIT First Round

Santa Clara at No. 4 Washington State

Chuckie Kempf, Adrian Branch

 ESPNU
Wed, March 16 7 p.m. NIT First Round

No. 3 Mississippi State at Virginia

Doug Sherman, Daymeon Fishback

 ESPN2
  NIT First Round

Towson at No. 2 Wake Forest

Derek Jones, Bryndon Manzer

 ESPN+
  NIT First Round

No. 1 Dayton at Toledo

Jay Alter, Richie Schueler

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. NIT First Round

Nicholls at No. 1 SMU

John Schriffen, Perry Clark

 ESPN+
  NIT First Round

Northern Iowa at No. 3 Saint Louis

Ted Emrich, Kevin Lehman

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. NIT First Round

Iona at No. 3 Florida

Mike Morgan, Tim Welsh

 ESPN2
  NIT First Round

Long Beach State at No. 2 BYU

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

 ESPN+
Sat, March 19 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN
Sun, March 20 1 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN
  7:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
Sat or Sun, March 19/20 TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
Tue, March 22 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN
Wed, March 23 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
Tue, March 29 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1

John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN
  9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2

John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN2
Thu, March 31 7 p.m. NIT Championship

John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN

 

Contact: Amy Ufnowski, [email protected], @AmyUf

 

