ESPN Networks Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 15
- Preliminary round games begin March 15
- Semifinals and Championship live from MSG March 29 and 31
- ESPN networks to carry all 31 games, including 10 on ESPN+
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 15-16), second round (March 19-20), quarterfinals (March 22-23), semifinals (March 29) and championship (March 31) set to air across ESPN networks. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 13. The full bracket is available here.
NIT action begins Tuesday, March 15, with nine games across ESPN networks, followed by the remaining seven first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 16. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.
The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from MSG.
All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, March 15
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Missouri State at No. 1 Oklahoma
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|NIT First Round
Belmont at No. 4 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Princeton at No. 3 VCU
Doug Sherman, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Texas State at No. 2 North Texas
David Saltzman, Lance Blanks
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Oregon at No. 4 Utah State
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN
|NIT First Round
Alcorn State at No. 1 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Mark Wise
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Cleveland State at No. 2 Xavier
Mike Corey, King McClure
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|NIT First Round
St. Bonaventure at No. 4 Colorado
Dave Feldman, Eldridge Recasner
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Santa Clara at No. 4 Washington State
Chuckie Kempf, Adrian Branch
|ESPNU
|Wed, March 16
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
No. 3 Mississippi State at Virginia
Doug Sherman, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Towson at No. 2 Wake Forest
Derek Jones, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|NIT First Round
No. 1 Dayton at Toledo
Jay Alter, Richie Schueler
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Nicholls at No. 1 SMU
John Schriffen, Perry Clark
|ESPN+
|NIT First Round
Northern Iowa at No. 3 Saint Louis
Ted Emrich, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Iona at No. 3 Florida
Mike Morgan, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Long Beach State at No. 2 BYU
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|Sat, March 19
|Noon
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN
|Sun, March 20
|1 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|Sat or Sun, March 19/20
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, March 22
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wed, March 23
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Tue, March 29
|7 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #1
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #2
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN2
|Thu, March 31
|7 p.m.
|NIT Championship
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
