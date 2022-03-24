ESPN’s Mike Clay Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension

Award-winning writer and analyst covers NFL, fantasy football and sports betting

Contributes across ESPN.com, Fantasy Football Now, SportsCenter, Daily Wager, and more

Introduced innovative concepts and statistics to football analysis

Mike Clay, one of ESPN’s primary analysts providing fans with NFL, fantasy football and sports betting insights across ESPN platforms, has signed a new multi-year contract extension.

An award-winning writer and analyst, Clay contributes year-round content to ESPN.com and appears on top ESPN shows including Fantasy Football Now, SportsCenter, and Daily Wager, as well as The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry on ESPN+ and the Fantasy Focus Football and Daily Wager podcasts.

Clay has earned a reputation as an industry innovator, having introduced multiple new concepts and statistics that have become standard metrics in football analysis, including snap and route data, wide receiver vs. cornerback matchups, average depth of target (aDOT), opportunity-adjusted touchdowns (OTD), opportunity-adjusted fantasy points (OFP), and fantasy points over replacement player (FORP). In addition, Clay has pioneered analysis of personnel packages, game-flow-adjusted play-calling, touchdown regression to the mean, yards after contact, and box defenders.

“Mike’s in-depth insights and innovative analysis reach football fans and fantasy players well beyond his bylines,” said Scott Clark, vice president, ESPN Fantasy and Betting Content. “There isn’t anyone whose work as a fantasy football analyst impacts fans in more ways, and we look forward to having Mike continue his vital contributions to ESPN’s NFL, fantasy and betting coverage.”

Part of Clay’s well-established position as a top football analyst stems from his success in fantasy football expert leagues, including multiple championships in the prestigious FSGA Champions League (2018, 2020) and APEX Expert Writers League (2014, 2016, 2020), and the inaugural Scott Fish Bowl (2010).

Clay’s long list of industry accolades include the 2013 Fantasy Sports Gaming Association (FSGA) award for most-accurate preseason player rankings, the 2013 Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) award for the best online article, and the 2014 Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) Dick Connor Writing Award in the Enterprise Features category.

