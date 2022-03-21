Exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Seven National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Tuesday, March 22: Oilers at Stars and Predators at Kings on ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 24: Stars at Hurricanes on ESPN, Flyers at Blues and Blackhawks at Kings on ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 26: Blackhawks at Golden Knights on ABC/ESPN+ with “Ice Cast” alternate presentation on ESPN+; and Blue Jackets at Wild on ESPN+/Hulu

40 out-of-market games streaming exclusively on ESPN+ this week

Also presented in Spanish on ESPN+: Panthers at Sharks on Tuesday and Rangers at Lightning on Saturday

Subscribe to ESPN+ at com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Expanded coverage of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu with seven exclusive games: Tuesday and Thursday ESPN+ Hockey Night plus ABC Hockey Saturday in primetime join 40 out-of-market games streaming live on ESPN+ this week.

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Thursday’s Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes game at 7 p.m. ET will be presented in Spanish on ESPN Deportes ESPN+, with Kenneth Garay calling play-by-play and Carlos Rossell as analyst. Sunday’s Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights game at 8 p.m. ET will also be presented in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitán Benezra and analyst Antonio Valle.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 40 out-of-market games this week, beginning Monday as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers take on the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Metropolitan division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, where goalie Frederik Andersen leads the league in goals against average.

Saturday will pit the Carolina Hurricanes, against the second place St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET. Then in the final edition of the Battle of Alberta in the regular season, the Edmonton Oilers visit Johnny Gadreau and the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the league-leading Colorado Avalanche try to take the win for the third time this season against the third-place Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. ET. Then at 7 p.m. ET, the Florida Panthers, who sit three points behind the Avs for the league lead in points, take on the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs where Mitch Marner has recently been one of the NHL’s hottest scorers in an Atlantic division matchup.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Microban 24

The Point presented by Microban 24 will air on Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. This is one hour earlier then the regularly scheduled time. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

The Drop

A new episode of The Drop, hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Whyshynski, will stream on the ESPN App and @ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET as part of the Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes coverage.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538