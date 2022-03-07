Exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Six National Hockey League Games Tonight, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

35

Monday, March 7: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets on ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, March 8: Coyotes at Red Wings on ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 10: Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo with the Golden Knights, Wild at Red Wings, Ducks at Predators on ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 12: Flyers at Hurricanes on ABC/ESPN+ with “Ice Cast” alternate presentation on ESPN+

43 out-of-market games streaming exclusively on ESPN+ this week

Also presented in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets on Monday, Flyers vs. Hurricanes on Saturday

Expanded coverage of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu with six exclusive games, beginning tonight. Tuesday and Thursday ESPN+ Hockey Night plus ABC Hockey Saturday join 43 out-of-market games streaming live on ESPN+ this week.

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent Monday March 7 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) and Hart Trophy contender Auston Matthews visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-3) at Nationwide Arena, who hope to have another strong month after going 7-3-0 in February. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Cambpell-Pascall In Studio: Arda Öcal with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan Tuesday March 8 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Coyotes at Red Wings The Detroit Red Wings (24-26-6) and rising rookie duo, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider , host the Arizona Coyotes (16-35-4) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore In Studio: Arda Öcal with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan Thursday March 10 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Golden Knights at Sabres In Jack Eichel’s first game back in Buffalo (18-31-8) against his former team, following an unceremonious split, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4) will try to get the win for their new teammate, and stay in the mix for a playoff spot in a hotly contested Western Conference race. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analysts: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Wild at Red Wings Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (32-19-3) aim to hold onto a Western Conference playoff spot this month after winning only three games in February, when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (24-26-6). Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore In Studio: Steve Levy with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Ducks at Predators After a disappointing two wins last month, the Anaheim Ducks (27-22-9) look to bounce back after an overtime win vs. the Sharks, and refocus on the Nashville Predators (31-20-4) in a competitive Western Conference race for the final playoff spots. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analysts: Brian Boucher In Studio: Steve Levy with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan Saturday March 12 3 p.m. ABC ESPN+/Hulu ESPN Deportes Flyers at Hurricanes ABC Hockey Saturday features the Philadelphia Flyers (17-28-10) visiting the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-5), who also lead the conference with 83 total points. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro Reporting: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross with Chris Chelios 3:10 p.m. ESPN+ Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Ice Cast A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see the game develop from above the ice and view additional game stats, exclusively on ESPN+.

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Monday’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game at 7 p.m. ET will be presented in Spanish on ESPN+, with Kenneth Garay calling play-by-play and Carlos Rossell as analyst. The Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game at 3 p.m. ET will also be presented on ESPN Deportes with play-by-play announcer Eitán Benezra and analyst Antonio Valle.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 43 out-of-market games this week, beginning tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Oilers (30-22-4) visiting the Calgary Flames (33-14-7) in the “Battle of Alberta” as they push towards the playoffs.

On Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, the Calgary Flames again play hosts – to the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (37-12-16), who have won seven of their last eight games and are sitting pretty in the Atlantic Division.

Saturday’s New York Rangers (36-15-5) at Dallas Stars (32-20-3) game begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will be a test for the Central Division hosts sitting on the Wild Card bubble and facing a hot Chris Kreider. At 10 p.m. ET in the last game of the evening, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov take on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaital of the Edmonton Oilers as the top offensive tandems face off on Hockey Night in Canada.

Sunday afternoon features a competitive Metropolitan Division matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) at 1 p.m. ET. At 8 p.m. ET, two high-powered offenses at to the top of their respective divisions meet again when the Calgary Flames face the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-5) in rematch of a game from last Saturday, when Johnny Gaudreau won it in overtime for his Flames. To wrap the night, the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) and Jonathan Huberdeau make the trip out west to face off against the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Microban 24

The Point will air Thursday, March 10, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. National NHL reporter Emily Kaplan sits down with Vegas forward Jack Eichel in an exclusive interview ahead of his return to Buffalo. Also in the show will be a timeline of Eichel’s career with Sabres, a feature on most memorable hockey “returns” and pregame reaction from Ray Ferraro and John Buccigross in Buffalo.

Four-time U.S. Olympic Team medalist and new ESPN-NHL analyst, Hilary Knight, will make her ESPN debut on The Point this week, alongside fellow hockey commentators Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan and former NHL referee and ESPN rules analyst, Dave Jackson.

All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

The Drop

The Drop, a 30-minute live digital pregame show, returns this Thursday for previews of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings matchups at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, and streamed on the ESPN App and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

This week’s episode features an interview with Colorado Avalanche All-Star Nazem Kadri, and Emily Kaplan’s exclusive interview with Vegas Golden Knight Jack Eichel as he returns to Buffalo to face his former team on Thursday.

ESPN Daily Podcast

As Jack Eichel faces his former Sabres team in Buffalo, Emily Kaplan shares the story of his medical journey and why it led him to seek a trade, and gives an NHL update as the season pushes towards the playoffs.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

