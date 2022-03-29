Exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Three National Hockey League Games Tonight, Thursday, Saturday

Tuesday, March 29: Hurricanes at Lightning on ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 31: Blue Jackets at Islanders on ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, April 2: Penguins at Avalanche on ABC/ESPN+

24 out-of-market games on ESPN+ this week

Alternate “Ice Cast” presentation on ESPN+: Penguins vs. Avalanche

Also presented in Spanish: Hurricanes vs. Lightning on ESPN+, Penguins vs. Avalanche on ESPN Deportes

Coverage of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week on ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu with three exclusive games tonight, Thursday night and on ABC Hockey Saturday. In addition, 24 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent Tuesday

March 29 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Hurricanes vs. Lightning

Carolina (44-15-7), on top of the Metropolitan Division with 95 points, visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning (41-18-6) at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: AJ Mlezcko

Reporting: Hilary Knight

In Studio: Arda Öcal with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan Thursday

March 31 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Blue Jackets vs. Islanders

Columbus (32-29-5) heads east to take on the NY Islanders (28-27-9) at UBS Arena in a clash of two Metropolitan teams separated by just 4 points and fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

In Studio: John Buccigross with Barry Melrose Saturday

April 2 3 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Penguins vs. Avalanche

Colorado (46-14-6), with a league-leading 98 points, hosts Pittsburgh (40-17-10), who trail Carolina by just 5 points for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analysts: Ray Ferraro

Reporting: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios ESPN+ Penguins vs. Avalanche:

Ice Cast

A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see how plays develop from above the ice, exclusively on ESPN+.

NHL en Español

Tuesday’s Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game at 7 p.m. ET, will also be presented in Spanish on ESPN+, with Kenneth Garay calling play-by-play and Carlos Rossell as analyst. The Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, will also be presented on ESPN Deportes with play-by-play announcer Antonio Valle and analyst Eitán Benezra.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 24 out-of-market games this week, including a matchup between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division, when NHL points leader Connor McDavid (98 points) and the Edmonton Oilers (37-25-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (36-23-9) on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Gillette

The Point will air on Thursday, March 31, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines, and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN’s NHL Playoff Watch is published seven days a week, with expanded standings, playoff projections and race for the No. 1 pick.

