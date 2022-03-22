Four-Stream Coverage of World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Saturday, March 26

Marquee Matches: Spieth vs. Bradley on Wednesday, Morikawa vs. Garcia on Thursday

Also Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, the only match play tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The event features a unique match play format that includes 64 of the top 69 players in the world divided into 16 four-player groups. During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single elimination rounds.

A Main Feed covering the best action from each match on the course and the Marquee Match feed will start at 10:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, and Featured Holes coverage 10:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par-4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.

WEDNESDAY | March 23

Main Feed starts at 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Match | 10:15 a.m. ET

Spieth vs. Bradley

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Keegan Bradley – 2011 PGA Championship winner, Four-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Matches | 10:30 a.m. ET

Scott vs. Rose

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

Thomas vs. List

Justin Thomas – No. 7 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, 2017 FedExCup champion

Luke List – No. 11 in current FedExCup standings, won 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff over Will Zalatoris for his first TOUR title

Featured Match 1 | 2 p.m. ET

DeChambeau vs. Bland

Bryson DeChambeau – 2020 U.S. Open champion, eight-time TOUR winner, returning to play his first TOUR event since February after recovering from hand and hip injuries

Richard Bland – Earned his first win after 478 career starts as a professional at last year’s Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour, at the 2021 U.S. Open became the oldest player ever to hold a share of the lead after 36 holes

Featured Match 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Scheffler vs. Poulter

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 in current FedExCup standings, No. 5 world ranking, won two TOUR events this year (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational), 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Ian Poulter – 2010 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, Three-time TOUR winner, 12 DP World Tour wins

THURSDAY | March 24

Main Feed starts at 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Match | 11:15 a.m. ET

Morikawa vs. Garcia

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Sergio Garcia – 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner

Featured Matches | 10:40 a.m. ET

Schauffele vs. Herbert

Xander Schauffele – No. 9 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner

Lucas Herbert – TOUR winner, No. 24 in current FedExCup standings

Simpson vs. Watson

Bubba Watson – 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two-time Masters champion (2012, 2014), 12-time TOUR winner

Web Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Featured Match 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Spieth vs. Rose

Featured Match 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Thomas vs. Leishman

Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday, determined following Thursday’s matches.

Four-Feed Coverage of World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, March 23 10:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across every match Marquee Match Jordan Spieth vs. Keegan Bradley 10:30 a.m. Featured Match Adam Scott vs. Justin Rose Justin Thomas vs. Luke List 10:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 11 Par 4 | 13 2 p.m. Featured Match 1 Bryson DeChambeau vs. Richard Bland Featured Match 2 Scottie Scheffler vs. Ian Poulter Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 13 Par 3 | No. 11 Thursday, March 24 10:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across every match 10:40 a.m. Featured Matches Xander Schauffele vs. Lucas Herbert Webb Simpson vs. Bubba Watson 10:45 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 11 Par 4 | 13 11:15 a.m. Marquee Match Collin Morikawa vs. Sergio Garcia 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Rose Featured Group 2 Justin Thomas vs. Marc Leishman Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 13 Par 3 | No. 11

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###