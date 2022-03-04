March 4-6: Soccer Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

10 of 12 MLS games exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, March 5: Columbus Crew, D.C United, NY Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Nashville SC, Atlanta United FC

LaLiga Leader Real Madrid exclusively on ESPN+ Saturday, March 5

Xavi’s Unstoppable FC Barcelona exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday, March 6

Bundesliga’s No.1 FC Bayern München on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Saturday, March 5

Fulham FC competing in English League Championship game on Saturday, March 5 on ESPN+

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

After a thrilling opening weekend with a high score count – Columbus beat Vancouver 4:0, Austin FC defeated Cincinnati 5:0 – the MLS Live on ESPN+ continues this weekend. Highlights include:

Saturday: New England Revolution vs FC Dallas | 1:30 p.m. ET Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls | 2 p.m. ET CF Montréal vs Philadelphia Union | 4 p.m. ET San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew | 5:30 p.m. ET Chicago Fire FC vs Orlando City SC | 6 p.m. ET Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United FC | 6 p.m. ET FC Cincinnati vs D.C. United | 6 p.m. ET Minnesota United FC vs Nashville SC | 6 p.m. ET Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders FC | 6 p.m. ET Vancouver Whitecaps vs New York City FC | 6 p.m. ET

Sunday: Austin FC vs Inter Miami CF | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes



Studio Coverage on ESPN+

ESPN FC – the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+, will carry MLS segments throughout the 2022 season, including newsmaker interviews and recap of key match weeks.

Futbol Americas – Hosted by Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar , the soccer studio show exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., will continue to cover Major League Soccer throughout the season

MLS Review – Weekly MLS show featuring the previous week’s highlights, and post-game interviews with players and coaches, available every Monday.

LALIGA EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+

Eight LaLiga matches will stream live on Saturday and Sunday, two weeks ahead of ElClásico, the epic battle between Xavi’s resurgent FC Barcelona and league leader Real Madrid, exclusively on ESPN+ on March 20.

Weekend Highlights:





Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Top-ranked Real Madrid and forwards Karim Benzema and Viní Jr. host Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday. Benzema’s winning goal against Rayo Vallecano secured Real Madrid’s lead, a winning momentum they expect will continue this weekend against their opponent from the Basque country.

Elche FC vs FC Barcelona on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET

After scoring four goals (4-1 vs. Athletic Club on Sunday, and 4-1 at Valencia CF the previous Sunday, Feb. 20), Xavi’s FC Barcelona, led by forwards Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and US Men’s National Team defender Sergiño Dest appear unstoppable as they travel to Estadio Martínez Valero to face Elche FC. FC Barcelona will vault into third place with a victory on Sunday, and a tie or loss for Real Betis, which currently is No. 3 in the standings with 46 points and a one-point lead over the Blaugrana.

LaLiga Studio Coverage:

BUNDESLIGA

ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes FC Bayern München vs FC Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on

Two of the top three teams in Bundesliga standings – FC Bayern München and FC Bayer Leverkusen – will go head-to-head at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. With 58 points in 24 games, FC Bayern München is having their best Bundesliga season so far in four years as they chase their historic 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Additional Highlights on ESPN+

George Bello and Arminia Bielefeld vs Ricardo Pepi and FC Augsburg on Friday at| 2:30 p.m. ET

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Kevin Paredes and VfL Wolfsburg vs 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Mainz vs Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

FC Köln vs Justin Che and TSG Hoffenheim on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fulham FC vs Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Ranked first in EFL Championship standings, Fulham FC host Blackburn Rovers at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

4 al 6 de marzo: fútbol en exclusivo por ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ e ESPN Deportes

10 de los 12 partidos de la MLS en exclusivo por ESPN+ el sábado 5 de marzo: Columbus Crew, D.C. United, NY Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Nashville SC, Atlanta United FC

El Real Madrid, líder de LaLiga, en exclusivo por ESPN+ el sábado 5 de marzo

El FC Barcelona de Xavi, en exclusivo por ESPN+ el domingo 6 de marzo

El FC Bayern München, número 1 de la Bundesliga, por ESPN2, ESPN+ e ESPN Deportes el sábado 5 de marzo

Fulham FC compite en un partido por el campeonato de la liga de Inglaterra el sábado 5 de marzo por ESPN+

MAJOR LEGAUE SOCCER

Luego de un electrizante fin de semana de apertura con un importante número de goles, en el que Columbus venció a Vancouver por 4 a 0 y Austin FC derrotó a Cincinnati por 5 a 0, la MLS en vivo por ESPN+ continúa este fin de semana. Entre las presentaciones destacadas se incluyen:

Sábado:

o New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas | 1:30 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

o Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls | 2 p.m. ET

o CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union | 4 p.m. ET

o San Jose Earthquakes vs. Columbus Crew | 5:30 p.m. ET

o Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC | 6 p.m. ET

o Colorado Rapids vs. Atlanta United FC | 6 p.m. ET

o CF Cincinnati vs. D.C. United | 6 p.m. ET

o Minnesota United FC vs. Nashville SC | 6 p.m. ET

o Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 6 p.m. ET

o Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC | 6 p.m. ET

Domingo:

o Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 4 p.m. ET por ESPN e ESPN Deportes

Cobertura en estudio de la MLS por ESPN+

ESPN FC: el programa diario de novedades, información, momentos destacados y análisis en exclusivo por ESPN+ presentará segmentos de la MLS durante toda la temporada 2022, incluyendo entrevistas con invitados estelares y resúmenes de las principales semanas de los partidos.

Futbol Americas: conducido por Hérculez Gomez y Sebastián Salazar, el programa de estudio sobre fútbol exclusivo de ESPN+ los lunes y jueves a las 8:30 p.m. seguirá cubriendo MLS durante toda la temporada.

MLS Review: programa semanal de la MLS que presenta los momentos destacados de la semana anterior y entrevistas posteriores a los partidos con jugadores y entrenadores, disponible todos los lunes.

LALIGA EN EXCLUSIVO POR ESPN+

Se transmitirán vía streaming ocho partidos en vivo el sábado y el domingo, dos semanas antes de ElClásico, la legendaria batalla entre el renaciente FC Barcelona de Xavi y el Real Madrid, líder de la liga, en exclusivo por ESPN+ el 20 de marzo.

Momentos destacados del fin de semana:

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad el sábado a las 3 p.m. ET

El Real Madrid, que ocupa el primer puesto de la liga, con los delanteros Karim Benzema y Viní Jr., recibe al Real Sociedad en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu el sábado. El gol de la victoria de Benzema contra Rayo Vallecano aseguró el liderazgo del Real Madrid, y esperan que esta sea una racha ganadora con este fin de semana contra su oponente del País Vasco.

Elche FC vs. FC Barcelona el domingo a las 10:15 a.m. ET

Tras marcar cuatro goles (4-1 vs. Athletic Club el domingo y 4-1 contra Valencia CF el domingo anterior, 20 de febrero), el FC Barcelona de Xavi, con los delanteros Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang y el defensor de la selección nacional masculina de EE. UU., se ve imbatible en su camino a enfrentarse al Elche FC en el Estadio Martínez Valero. Con una victoria el próximo domingo, el FC Barcelona conquistaría el tercer lugar si también pierde o empata el Real Betis, club que actualmente se ubica en el tercer puesto con 46 puntos, y un 1 punto de diferencia por sobre los blaugranes.

Cobertura de estudio de LaLiga:

BUNDESLIGA

FC Bayern München vs. FC Bayer Leverkusen el sábado a las 9:30 a.m. ET por ESPN2, ESPN+ e ESPN Deportes

Dos de los tres primeros equipos de la Bundesliga —el FC Bayern München y el FC Bayer Leverkusen— se enfrentarán en el estadio Allianz Arena de Munich el sábado. Con 58 puntos en 24 partidos, el FC Bayern München está disfrutando de su mejor temporada de la Bundesliga en cuatro años y se prepara para ir por su 10.o título en la liga.

Otros momentos destacados por ESPN+

George Bello y el Arminia Bielefeld vs. Ricardo Pepi y el FC Augsburg el viernes a las 2:30 p.m. ET

Tyler Adams y el RB Leipzig vs. SC Freiburg el sábado a las 9:30 a.m. ET

Kevin Paredes y el VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin el sábado a las 9:30 a.m. ET

Mainz vs. Gio Reyna y el Borussia Dortmund el domingo a las 9:30 a.m. ET

FC Köln vs. Justin Che y el TSG Hoffenheim el domingo a las 11:30 a.m. ET

CAMPEONATO EFL

Fulham FC vs. Blackburn Rovers el sábado a las 7:30 a.m. ET

El Fulham FC, que ocupa la primera clasificación en las posiciones del Campeonato EFL, recibe a los Blackburn Rovers en Craven Cottage el sábado.

FÚTBOL EN ESPN.COM

FÚTBOL EN ESPAÑOL