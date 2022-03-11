NFL Free Agency Mania: ESPN’s NFL Live and SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown Covers All the Breaking News, Player Signings and More

Three Days of Dedicated Programming March 14-16 from 3-5 p.m. ET; Extensive Coverage on All Shows and Platforms Throughout the Week

Consistent Presence for Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Chris Mortensen, Louis Riddick, Dan Graziano and Dianna Russini Among the Insiders and Reporters Appearing on Multiple Shows

As NFL Free Agency kicks off next week, ESPN will add to its NFL programming to bring fans all the latest news from this key period in the NFL’s offseason calendar. In addition to NFL Live, airing in in its traditional 4 p.m. timeslot, Monday, March 14, through Wednesday March 16, a daily 3 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown will precede NFL Live providing fans two hours of non-stop NFL Free Agency news and analysis.

ESPN’s daily studio programming will also cover all the breaking news throughout the week, including on Get Up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.), This Just In (3 p.m.) and multiple editions of SportsCenter (7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m.).

The NFL free agency negotiating period runs from 2 p.m. on March 14 through 3:59 p.m. on March 16. NFL Free Agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. just as NFL Live comes on the air.

ESPN’s NFL Insiders and Analysts Have Every Angle Covered

Throughout the week, NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter will be reporting on the latest moves and transactions on all ESPN programming and platforms. Chris Mortensen, Louis Riddick, Dan Graziano, Dianna Russini and others will be seen on multiple shows throughout the day.

Laura Rutledge will be hosting NFL Live with all analysts, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Keyshawn Johnson, appearing throughout the week. Adam Schefter, Dianna Russini and Louis Riddick will be regulars on the SportsCenter specials, with Field Yates hosting. ESPN NFL commentators will also appear across additional ESPN programming.

NFL Draft Programming Heating Up

ESPN will again provide extensive NFL offseason programming including all aspects of the NFL Draft. Current NFL Draft programming highlights

include:

NFL Draft coverage continues throughout March and into April, with more details forthcoming.

