PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 3

Major champions, recent TOUR winners including Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

Three former Valero Texas Open winners in one group: Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman

Featuring several major champions and recent PGA TOUR winners, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valero Texas Open, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, at TPC San Antonio. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage starting at 9 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course: Nos. 3, 7, 13, and 16.

THURSDAY | March 31

Main Feed starts at 8:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 9 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Bryson DeChambeau – 2020 U.S. Open champion, eight-time TOUR winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Luke List – Won 2022 Farmers Insurance Open for first TOUR championship, No. 11 in current FedExCup standings

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Ryan Palmer – Four-time TOUR winner

Ryan Brehm – Won 2022 Puerto Rico Open for first TOUR championship

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Abraham Ancer – Won 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for first TOUR title

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – Defending Valero Texas Open champion, three-time major champion, 12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Corey Conners – 2019 Valero Texas Open winner

Charley Hoffman – Four-time TOUR champion, 2016 Valero Texas Open winner (2021, 2019 runner-up)

FRIDAY | April 1

Main Feed starts at 8:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Spieth, Conners, Hoffman

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 12 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR champion, won this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, 2021 Masters champion

Hudson Swafford – Three-time TOUR winner, 2022 The American Express champion

Chad Ramey – Won last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship for first TOUR victory

Ancer, Finau, Snedeker

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

DeChambeau, Woodland, List

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

McIlroy, Day, Kuchar

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Valero Texas Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 31 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matt Kuchar Featured Groups Bryson DeChambeau / Gary Woodland / Luke List Rickie Fowler / Ryan Palmer / Ryan Brehm Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Abraham Ancer / Tony Finau / Brandt Snedeker Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Corey Conners / Charley Hoffman Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 3 | No. 13 Friday, April 1 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Corey Conners / Charley Hoffman Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Hudson Swafford / Chad Ramey Abraham Ancer / Tony Finau / Brandt Snedeker Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Bryson DeChambeau / Gary Woodland / Luke List Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matt Kuchar Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 16 Par 3 | No. 13

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

