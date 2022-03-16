PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, March 20

10 major championship winners, including: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and more

Also five of the top 10 world ranked players

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, the last stop on the TOUR’s Florida swing, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Marquee Group coverage at 8 a.m. ET, and Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course: Nos. 4, 8 and 15, as well as the 206-yard 17th, which is part of a notoriously difficult three-hole closing stretch known as The Snake Pit.

THURSDAY | March 17

Main Feed starts at 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8 a.m. ET

Dustin Johnson – No. 10 world ranking, 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2020 FedExCup champion

Bubba Watson – Two-time Masters champion (2012, 2014), 12-time TOUR winner

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, former world No. 1

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Viktor Hovland – No. 3 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Abraham Ancer – TOUR winner (2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Jason Kokrak – Three-time TOUR winner, two victories in 2021 (Charles Schwab Challenge, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open)

Brooks Koepka – Four-time major champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR leading money winner

Louis Oosthuizen – No. 13 world ranking, The Open Championship winner in 2010, nine-time DP World Tour winner

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

Graeme McDowell – 2010 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner, 11 DP World Tour wins

Henrik Stenson – Named captain of Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup team, 2016 Open Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner, 11 DP World Tour wins, 2013 FedExCup champion

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, 2017 FedExcCup champion

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Carlos Ortiz – TOUR winner (2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open)

FRIDAY | March 18

Main Feed starts at 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8 a.m. ET

Thomas, Kisner, Ortiz

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Lowry, McDowell, Stenson

Sam Burns – Two-time TOUR winner, defending Valspar Championship winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 9 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Hovland, Ancer, Morikawa

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Johnson, Watson, Day

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of The Valspar Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 17 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8 a.m. Marquee Group Dustin Johnson / Bubba Watson / Jason Day 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland / Abraham Ancer / Collin Morikawa Jason Kokrak / Brooks Koepka / Louis Oosthuizen Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 8, 15, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Shane Lowry / Graeme McDowell / Henrik Stenson Featured Group 2 Justin Thomas / Kevin Kisner / Carlos Ortiz Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 15 Friday, March 18 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Kevin Kisner / Carlos Ortiz 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Graeme McDowell / Henrik Stenson Sam Burns / Gary Woodland / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 8, 15, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Viktor Hovland / Abraham Ancer / Collin Morikawa Featured Group 2 Dustin Johnson / Bubba Watson / Jason Day Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 15

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

