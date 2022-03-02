PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage to Include Major Champions, Recent TOUR Winners at Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, March 6

Includes major champions: Day, Garcia, Matsuyama, McIlroy, Rahm, Scott

Also recent TOUR winners: Hoge, List, Scheffler, Straka

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Exclusive, four-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Holes coverage at 7:15 a.m. ET, Featured Groups at 8 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will show Bay Hill’s par-3 Nos. 2, 14 and 17, as well as the par-5 6th, a 555-yard risk-reward hole wrapped around a lake that, depending on a player’s nerve, can yield birdies and eagles or punishing double-bogies.

THURSDAY | March 3

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 5 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Sepp Straka – Won last week’s Honda Classic for his first PGA TOUR victory, first Austrian to win a TOUR title

Featured Groups | 8 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama – Currently No. 1 in FedExCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, eight-time TOUR champion, won this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii

Luke List – Won 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff over Will Zalatoris to take home his first TOUR championship, currently No. 6 in FedExCup standings

Max Homa – Earned his third TOUR victory at the Fortinet Championship earlier this season, No. 12 in latest FedExCup standings

Scottie Scheffler – No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, No. 6 world ranking, won 2022 WM Phoenix Open for first career TOUR victory, 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Sungjae Im – Currently No. 5 in FedExCup standings, No. 24 world ranking, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, two-time TOUR winner

Will Zalatoris – 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, No. 25 in FedExCup standings, No. 30 world ranking, three top-10 major finishes, runner-up at 2021 Masters

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Billy Horschel – Six-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Tom Hoge – 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion, currently No. 2 in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Jon Rahm – Current world No. 1 ranked player, 2021 U.S. Open champion, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Sergio Garcia – 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner

Sam Burns – Two-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | March 4

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Rahm, Garcia, Burns

Featured Groups | 8 a.m. ET

Hovland, Horschel, Hoge

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, former world No. 1

Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tyrrell Hatton – No. 23 world ranking, PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour titles

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Matsuyama, List, Homa

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

McIlroy, Scott, Straka

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of The Arnold Palmer Invitational | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 3 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 2, 14, 17 Par 5 | No. 6 8 a.m. Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Luke List / Max Homa Scottie Scheffler / Sungjae Im / Will Zalatoris 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Adam Scott / Sepp Straka 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Viktor Hovland / Billy Horschel / Tom Hoge Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Sergio Garcia / Sam Burns Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 6 Friday, March 4 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 2, 14, 17 Par 5 | No. 6 8 a.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland / Billy Horschel / Tom Hoge Jason Day / Marc Leishman / Tyrrell Hatton 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Sergio Garcia / Sam Burns 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Hideki Matsuyama / Luke List / Max Homa Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Adam Scott / Sepp Straka Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 6

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###