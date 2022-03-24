UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Saturday, March 26, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will be live March 26 with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, all on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). It is the first UFC event in Ohio’s capital in 13 years, since UFC 96. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Daukaus on ESPN2 which airs Friday, March 25, at 3:30 p.m. and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features heavyweights, No. 4 Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 10 KOs) and No. 9 Chris Daukaus (12-4, 11 KOs). Coincidentally, both fighters have won five of their last six outings, and each hope to insert themselves into the title picture. After all, things are fluid at the top of the heavyweight division at the moment, with champion Francis Ngannou recent knee surgery, which gives added importance to this clash. Blaydes is UFC’s all-time leader among heavyweights with 62 takedowns. Meanwhile, Daukaus, a former Philadelphia police officer, has a knockdown rate of 5.26 per 15 minutes, the highest in UFC history (minimum five fights) and has an average fight time of 3:25, the second shortest ever among UFC heavyweights.

A women’s flyweight duel serves as the co-main as No. 7 Joanne Wood (15-7, 5 KOs) takes on No. 9 Alexa Grasso (13-3, 4 KOs). The two were originally scheduled to meet in November, but Grasso had to withdraw because of injury. Both have moved up from Strawweight. Wood – known as Joanne Calderwood before marriage last October – is a former Muay Thai champion and was a participant in The Ultimate Fighter 20. Grasso has triumphed in three of her four most recent fights. Three of her four knockouts ended in 36 seconds or less. Her first three fights lasted a combined 63 seconds.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

ESPN.com

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 3/25 3:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Daukaus ESPN2 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blaydes vs. Daukaus ESPN+ Sat., 3/26 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Blaydes vs. Daukaus (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Blaydes vs. Daukaus ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Blaydes vs. Daukaus ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus Co-Main Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso Undercard Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena Undercard Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France Undercard Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik Undercard Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 4 PM Feature Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin Undercard Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa Undercard Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin Undercard Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot Undercard Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak Undercard Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.



Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

–30–

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581