UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Live from London on Saturday Afternoon on ESPN+

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, will be live from London’s O2 Arena this Saturday afternoon, March 19, with the main card at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and the Prelims at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT. The event is UFC’s first fight card in the U.K. in three years. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Aspinall on ESPNEWS which airs Friday, March 18, at 10 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features hard-hitting heavyweights, No. 6 Alexander Volkov (34-9) and No. 11 Tom Aspinall (11-2), an Englishman who will certainly have the support of the sold-out crowd. Volkov has 22 knockouts and 15 first-round finishes and has defeated five of his last eight opponents. Aspinall is on a 4-win streak in UFC but has never faced a top-10 opponent.

The co-main event also features a home-crowd favorite, No. 7 Arnold Allen (17-1) of England facing Dan Hooker (21-11) in a featherweight tussle. Allen is undefeated after all his eight UFC outings and looks to be the 10th fighter in UFC history to begin his career 9-0. Hooker, in his return to featherweight, has won eight of his last 12 fights and has 12 first-round finishes.

The sell-out crowd is also sure to be anticipating the walk out of Liverpool’s Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett. An already well-known name in the U.K., Pimblett has captured the imagination of the entire MMA world after his electric UFC debut as a lightweight last September.

John Gooden will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Brandon Moreno.

ESPN.com

As UFC heavyweights take center stage, what will their next year look like?

Dan Hooker is back to featherweight and wants to be in the title mix.

Expert Picks and Best Bets

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 3/18 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Aspinall ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkov vs. Aspinall ESPNEWS Sat., 3/19 1:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall (Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall ESPN+ 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Volkov vs. Aspinall ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4 PM Main Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall Co-Main Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker Undercard Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas Undercard Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato Undercard Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina Undercard Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria 1 PM Feature Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani Undercard Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich Undercard Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig Undercard Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev Undercard Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed Undercard Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.



Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

–30–