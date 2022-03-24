VIDEO: 2022 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

On March 23, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. held his first 2022 NFL Draft media call. Kiper discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

A video recording of the call can be found here (password: Mel Kiper 2022).

In addition to NFL Draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming and analysis over the next month. More information on NFL Draft programming can be found here.

