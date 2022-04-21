2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Continue with Seven Matchups on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Saturday Doubleheader Includes Game 3 Between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics

Sunday ABC Game 4 Doubleheader Includes the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel continue this weekend with seven games across ESPN and ABC, beginning with a Friday tripleheader across ESPN and ABC. ESPN Radio will also provide coverage for games throughout the week and weekend.

Friday’s First-Round Game 3 tripleheader Presented by Mountain Dew tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Dave Pasch will call the game with analyst JJ Redick and reporter Jorge Sedano. The Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo visit the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Curt Gowdy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary. The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul visit the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum in the 9:30 p.m. nightcap on ESPN. Mark Jones and Curt Gowdy Award winner Doris Burke will call the game with reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

Saturday’s action begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN with the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visiting the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving in Game 3. The team of Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Salters will call the game. At 10 p.m., the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.

The weekend’s action continues on Sunday with a doubleheader on ABC, starting at 1 p.m. as the Bulls host the Bucks in Game 4. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and reporter Malika Andrews. Next at 3:30 p.m., the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry in Game 4, with Jones, Burke and Hubbarth on the call.

Officiating expert Steve Javie will be available from the NBA Replay Center for the Heat vs. Hawks, Bucks vs. Bulls and Warriors vs. Nuggets telecasts.

NBA Countdown Presented by Chime will lead into Friday and Sunday’s games on ABC with host Mike Greenberg, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew will provide pregame coverage live from Barclays Center on Saturday on ESPN with Greenberg, Smith, Rose, Wojnarowski and Redick.

First Round Presented by Mountain Dew on ESPN and ABC

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Platform(s) Fri, Apr 22 6:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3 Dave Pasch, JJ Redick, Jorge Sedano, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 3 Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Game 3 Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 23 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, JJ Redick, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3 Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 4 Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr 24 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 4 Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 4 Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

ESPN Radio

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Thu, Apr 21 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 3 Sean Kelley, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Sat, Apr 23 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3 Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo Sun, Apr 24 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 3 Sean Kelley, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

