UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad Saturday, April 16, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Prelims Exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App

for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 16. ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the main card at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and ESPN+ will exclusively stream the Prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 on ESPN2 which airs Friday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a rematch between two top-10 welterweights, No. 5 Vicente Luque (21-7) and No. 6 Belal Muhammad (20-3). The two meet again after Luque knocked out Muhammad in just 79 seconds back in 2016. More than five years later and with dozens of fights under their belts, they go head-to-head as welterweight title contenders and the potential to meet Kamaru Usman down the line. Luque is coming off a four-fight win streak including two first-round submission wins last year over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa. The Brazilian has won 10 of his past 11 fights. Meanwhile, Muhammad has gone 10-1 with one no contest verdict in his 12 bouts since losing to Luque the first time and is coming unbeaten in his last seven fights. This will mark Muhammad’s second main event at UFC.

The co-main pits two middleweight athletes, Caio Borralho (10-1) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0), both making their UFC debut as they go head-to-head in the 185-pound weight class. The two 29-year-olds are members of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’21. Borralho comes with seven straight victories and is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts. Omargadzhiev is unbeaten in his 13 professional appearances.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and former two-division title holder Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and No. 2 UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 4/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN+ Sat., 4/16 5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2

(Prelims) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 11:30 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:30 PM Main Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad Co-Main Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Undercard Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho Undercard Mayra Bueno vs. Wu Yanan Undercard Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie Undercard Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa 5:30 PM Feature Devin Clark vs. William Knight Undercard Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad Undercard Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson Undercard Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday Undercard Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden Undercard Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Alatengheili vs. Kevin Croom

