America’s Caddie on ESPN+: New Episode Previews Masters Tournament, Features Two-Time Winner Bubba Watson & Masters Hopeful Tony Finau

New Masters Episode

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews this week’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The episode will also air on ESPN this Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Four Special Guests

Bubba Watson – Collins hangs with the two-time Masters champ to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his dramatic first green jacket win

– Collins hangs with the two-time Masters champ to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his dramatic first green jacket win Tony Finau – Reminiscing and looking to the future with the Masters hopeful, who has won twice on the PGA TOUR, about his unconventional path to golf

– Reminiscing and looking to the future with the Masters hopeful, who has won twice on the PGA TOUR, about his unconventional path to golf Elyse Meerdink – Watch Collins challenge the 2021 Girls 10-11 “Drive, Chip & Putt” champion to a skills competition

– Watch Collins challenge the 2021 Girls 10-11 “Drive, Chip & Putt” champion to a skills competition Valentino Dixon – Hear Dixon’s inspiring story after spending more than two decades wrongfully imprisoned until his drawings of Augusta National helped set him free

The Masters on ESPN and ESPN+

As ESPN televises live play from the Masters for the 15th consecutive year, ESPN and ESPN+ will offer expanded live coverage and viewing options, including an additional three hours of live play in the popular Masters Par 3 Contest, the week of April 4-10.

About America’s Caddie

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins. Remaining episodes this season will preview the PGA Championship, Scottish Open and TOUR Championship.

In addition, top PGA TOUR champions, including current world No. 1 player Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and all-time golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, America’s Caddie has featured stars from the sports and entertainment world, like Phoenix Suns all-star point guard Chris Paul, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, comedian Bill Murray, Grammy Award winner Macklemore, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and more. The series also introduces fans to the people behind the scenes at golf’s major events.

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

