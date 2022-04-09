ESPN Averages 3.5 Million Viewers for Second Round Masters Tournament Telecast

ESPN’s live telecast of the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 8, averaged 3.5 million viewers, a 31 percent increase from last year’s second round, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

Airing from 3-7:30 p.m. ET, the telecast peaked at 4.6 million viewers in the 6:30 p.m. quarter hour as Tiger Woods was in the late stages of his round and staging a comeback that brought him above the cutline. Woods was playing the fifth hole when ESPN’s telecast began.

The average of 3.5 million viewers was up from the 2.7 million average for last year’s second round and was ESPN’s highest second-round average since 2018. The Friday telecast also drew an audience that was up 26 percent from the average of 2.8 million that watched Thursday’s first round. Fast Nationals are preliminary and do not include out of home or streaming audiences on computers and mobile devices.

Across the first and second rounds, ESPN’s telecasts averaged 3.3 million viewers, up 31 percent from 2021 and the highest two-day average since 2018.

Live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ on Sunday for the final round of the Tournament.

In addition to the live streaming coverage on ESPN+, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue to report from the Masters on Sunday.

